Advance Denim Partners With Lenzing for Vintage Look

China’s oldest denim mill Advance Denim has turned to Lenzing, once again, to deliver comfortable and conscious denim fabrics.

The mill is using Lenzing’s matte Tencel lyocell fibers in its latest collection to address the need for responsible denim with an authentic vintage look.

More from Sourcing Journal

Launched in 2021, matte Tencel was designed to scatter light and permanently diminish sheen in denim applications. It was engineered to offer fabric manufacturers the same sustainable and performance benefits as regular Tencel but with greater design versatility.

Amy Wang, general manager of Advance Denim, said the fibers are an “extremely important innovation” for the denim sector. “Matte Tencel fibers create the perfect mixture of performance and sustainability without sacrificing that true vintage indigo look,” she said.

The fiber properties make the fabric more akin to traditional cotton jeans after washing. Wang added that many brands are on the hunt for styles that meet this criterion while still providing softness and drapability for styles like wide-leg jeans.

Continuing to invest in fiber innovations is a “top priority” for Lenzing as it increases the design versatility of its offerings, according to Dennis Hui, Lenzing’s global business development manager of denim. The fiber producer recently unveiled a new process that allows the wood-based fiber to create shirting fabrics with stretch and recovery properties.

“It helps empower our brand partners in addressing the needs of the growing number of conscious consumers,” he said. “We are excited to build on our partnership with Advance Denim and combine our fiber solutions with their vast reach in the textile sector to set new benchmarks for eco-conscious denim and drive positive change in the fashion industry.”

This collaboration marks another milestone for the long-term partners. Last October, Lenzing launched the Matte Tencel Denim Capsule collection, a line of garments made with fabrics from 13 mills—including Advance—using the lyocell producer’s low-luster Tencel fibers.

“We continue to work closely with our suppliers to apply the latest sustainable fiber technology to fabrics and bring denim products that meet the demand for environmental protection practices while being stylish and comfortable at the same time,” Wang said. “Denim products that incorporate Tencel branded fibers have a specific hand feel and sustainability edge that meet current market needs and have been well received by consumers.”

Advance Denim is targeting the Matte Tencel collection to the domestic market in China, the U.S. and Europe. “Considering the rapid growth of the fashion industry in Asia and rising sustainability awareness in Japan and South Korea, for example, we see a lot of potential in these markets as well,” Wang added.