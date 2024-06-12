Need an escape from kids out of school? Then look no further than this adult summer bucket list to enjoy your beautiful West Texas summer. No need to leave town for this one.

Pat Green fan Kasey Garcia reacts to the singer's appearance on stage to start his show Saturday at Potosi Live as shown in this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo. Garcia had a seat on the front row, close enough to offer the Texas singer a cold beer minutes later.

The band plays to a crowd full of locals enjoying a local brew at Grain Theory's block party held on June 1.

Need childcare for your night? Dodge Jones Youth Center is offering a parents' night out on Aug. 16 for $25 per child, and it includes dinner. Now, get outside and enjoy summer!

Summer list for families Summer bucket list: 15 things and counting to do with your family in Abilene

More on Dark Horse Dance Hall New veteran-owned bar and dance hall comes to downtown

Grain Theory's summer block party Grain Theory hosts packed block party to kick off the summer season

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Adult summer bucket list, Abilene edition