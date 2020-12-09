Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 67, shows off toned abs in mirror selfie: ‘You look amazing’

Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, or Gammy, casually showed off her amazing abs in her latest selfie.

On Wednesday, the 67-year-old Red Table Talk co-host shared a photo of herself standing in the mirror as she held onto a dumbbell while sporting workout gear.

“This foot has kept me out of the gym,” she captioned the post. “Now looking more than just ‘full’ in the middle. At 67 this may b my new normal, but Im fittin’ to see what I can do about that right now.”

Her fans took to the comments to show Banfield-Norris some love and let her know how wowed they were.

“Be easy Gammy! Even with your hiatus you still have your foot on our necks! You look amazing! I’m going to start now so I can look like you at 67!” a user praised.

“Looking amazing Gammy!!! Gam!!” another fan said.

“You fine as hell Sis. Don’t worry about that ‘full’ cause it’s still showing a six pack,” someone else commented.

This is not the first time Gammy has shown her more than 230,000 followers on Instagram how dedicated she is to working out, posting dozens of photos and videos of herself at the gym.

Banfield-Norris previously went viral for her toned body when her daughter posted a bikini picture to Facebool. “Willow took this shot of her grandmother, my mother, emerging from the ocean today. She is 61! I wanna be her when I grow up:) Happy Friday...J,” she wrote in the caption.

Read more from Yahoo Life:

Want lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Life’s newsletter.