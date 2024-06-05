Adrian Garden Club nominates its own club as May 2024 Garden of the Month

ADRIAN — The Adrian Garden Club did something a little bit different for the month of May.

As part of its monthly nominations for area gardens to be selected as a Garden of the Month, the Adrian Garden Club — organized in 1926 and celebrating its 98th year of existence this year — nominated its own club as the Garden of the Month for May 2024.

The garden club planted petunias at the “Welcome to Adrian” signs along U.S. 223 and North M-52.

“This is one of the community-minded projects the club does,” Cheryl Lynch, vice president and spokesperson for the Adrian Garden Club said in an email. “Other projects are planting a bed garden at the (Lenawee County) fairgrounds for fair week, maintaining Monument Park, decorating the Christmas trees at the Adrian District and the Lenawee District libraries and sponsoring a Christmas tree at Comstock Park.”

The club also has an annual plant sale in May that raises funds for its local scholarship program.

At the start of this year’s gardening season, the club enacted a new policy that opens the Garden of Month awards to residents of Adrian, Madison and Raisin townships. The Adrian Garden Club is a charter member of the Michigan Garden Clubs and the National Garden Clubs.

Also new this year, the club will be looking to highlight at least one locally owned business — not a franchise — or a kid’s garden that is maintained by a child/teen who is 10 to 18 years old.

The Adrian Garden Club meets on the third Tuesdays of the month from March through November. Those who are interested in more information about the club, joining or would like to nominate a garden for Garden of the Month can contact Lynch at 419-262-4227.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian Garden Club nominates its own club as May Garden of the Month