Adorable photos! Cleveland Clinic NICU babies are geared up for the eclipse, too

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some of Cleveland’s newest little babies are looking to celebrate the upcoming total solar eclipse right along with everyone else.

Sweet babies at the Cleveland Clinic NICU recently got decked out in eclipse chic attire, including getting some special eye covers and onesies.

“While it’ll be about two decades before we experience another total solar eclipse in the United States, these newborns will be 75 years old the next time we see another total solar eclipse in Ohio,” the Clinic said in a statement.

Check out the adorable photos below:

