Adoptable Ohio dog wants to spin for a new family

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Perogee, a Chow Chow looking for a home at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, has a few tricks up his sleeve to impress his future family.

Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser said that the dog is one of her favorites at the shelter currently, and called him a “pretty chill, regal dude” that could fit in most homes.

“I think he would be happy to go on a hike with you, go on a brisk walk with you,” Moser said. “Chows do have a lot of fur, so they got hot pretty quickly. So, maybe not in the dead of summer, or maybe not super long hikes or walks.”

Perogee. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Perogee doesn’t care much for toys, but is a very food-motivated dog. He is more than willing to show off tricks including sit, shake and spin for a treat.

“I love watching him spin,” Moser said. “It’s very cute, because he’ll do his little spin and then do a little bark at you too, so it’s fun to see.”

He gets along with other dogs thanks to his “go with the flow” personality, but Moser recommended bringing another household dog in to meet him in advance of adoption.

Perogee is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:

Ryder. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Ryder

Black and tan German Shepherd

Male between two and five years old

Found as a stray

Up to date on shots

Connie. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Connie

Brindle pit bull and terrier mix

Female more than six years old

Found as a stray

Very affectionate and enjoys going on walks

Spayed and up to date on shots

Timber. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Timber

Brown and white Siberian Husky mix

Male between two and five years old

Knows how to sit, shake and lay down

Neutered and up to date on shots

Princess. (NBC4 Photo/Mark Feuerborn)

Princess

Black and tan German Shepherd mix

Female between two and five years old

Spayed and up to date on shots

