Adoptable Ohio dog wants to spin for a new family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Perogee, a Chow Chow looking for a home at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, has a few tricks up his sleeve to impress his future family.
Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser said that the dog is one of her favorites at the shelter currently, and called him a “pretty chill, regal dude” that could fit in most homes.
“I think he would be happy to go on a hike with you, go on a brisk walk with you,” Moser said. “Chows do have a lot of fur, so they got hot pretty quickly. So, maybe not in the dead of summer, or maybe not super long hikes or walks.”
Perogee doesn’t care much for toys, but is a very food-motivated dog. He is more than willing to show off tricks including sit, shake and spin for a treat.
“I love watching him spin,” Moser said. “It’s very cute, because he’ll do his little spin and then do a little bark at you too, so it’s fun to see.”
He gets along with other dogs thanks to his “go with the flow” personality, but Moser recommended bringing another household dog in to meet him in advance of adoption.
Perogee is available for meet-and-greets at the Franklin County Dog Shelter, located at 4340 Tamarack Blvd. in Columbus. Below are some additional dogs up for adoption as well:
Ryder
Black and tan German Shepherd
Male between two and five years old
Found as a stray
Up to date on shots
Connie
Brindle pit bull and terrier mix
Female more than six years old
Found as a stray
Very affectionate and enjoys going on walks
Spayed and up to date on shots
Timber
Brown and white Siberian Husky mix
Male between two and five years old
Knows how to sit, shake and lay down
Neutered and up to date on shots
Princess
Black and tan German Shepherd mix
Female between two and five years old
Spayed and up to date on shots
