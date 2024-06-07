You can adopt a dog for free in June at local shelters. What to know

Two local animal shelters are offering free dog adoptions this month as they each face overcrowding and capacity concerns.

Maricopa County Animal Care & Control is waiving adoption fees for all dogs through June 9 as they fight a capacity crisis. Currently, the center has almost 250 dogs more than its capacity.

With more than 800 dogs in its care, MCACC had to begin splitting kennels between two dogs at one shelter, forcing one to remain outside as temperatures surpass triple digits throughout the county, MCACC communications officer Kim Powell said.

Pima Animal Care Center will hold summer adoption nights every Friday in June from noon to 8:15 p.m., featuring different adoption specials that will be announced on social media, according to a PACC press release on Thursday.

PACC is also offering free adoptions for dogs and puppies, though adult dogs may require a $20 licensing fee, the press release said.

Overcapacity in animal shelters is an ongoing crisis in Maricopa County and across the country, Powell said. She said numbers tend to peak in the summer as holiday fireworks lead to more runaway dogs and summer activities like vacations reduce adoption numbers.

In an effort to open up space in the shelters, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring MCACC for an Empty the Shelter event, covering adoption costs for all dogs including puppies, which can be up to $150. All adopted dogs are sent home spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated, further reducing costs for potential owners.

In addition to its Empty the Shelter event, MCACC launched a “Can’t Commit” campaign for Foster a Pet Month in June. The campaign’s goal is to have 50 dogs in foster homes by the end of the month.

Fostering is a service to both the dog and the shelter, Powell said. Not only does it open kennel space and give dogs a break from shelter life, it provides an opportunity to meet potential families.

“If people are considering fostering, we really want to encourage them to help us find a home,” Powell said. “We do have outside adoption events at PetSmarts and Petcos and our fosters are allowed to bring their foster dogs to those events and it helps get the dog seen.”

Where can I adopt a dog for free?

MCACC’s Empty the Shelter event is taking place at three locations through June 9. Dogs and puppies can be adopted without fees at the West Shelter located at 2500 S 27th Avenue or the East Shelter located at 1920 S Lewis Drive.

The Maricopa County shelter also released 44 dogs to Heidi’s Village on June 6. Potential adoptees can go to Heidi’s, located at 600 N 40th Street, and ask to meet a Maricopa County dog.

PACC’s summer adoption nights and free dog adoptions are located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road.

How do I adopt a dog?

After going to one of MCACC’s three free adoption locations, potential adoptees can walk through the kennels to meet the available dogs. All they need to do to adopt is take a picture of the dog and its kennel card and head to the front desk, Powell said.

Dogs that are already spayed or neutered can go home with families the same day, Powell said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona animal shelters offer free dog adoption during June