Nurses love Adidas Ultraboost sneakers — and they're over $100 off for Labor Day 2022
September, like January, brings that exciting sense of new possibilities and a fresh start. If upping your fitness game is part of your fall plan, we've got some great news: Amazon's big Labor Day sale features just what you need — the mega-comfortable, much-loved Adidas Ultraboost 22 sneakers (beloved by nurses, who know a thing or two about being on your feet all day) plus plenty of other Adidas styles. Prices start at just $82, which is an amazing $108 off the regular price (not all colors and sizes are on sale, though). Time is running out. Grab your faves now, before the sale disappears!
Shoppers rave about the comfort of these sock-like, supportive walking and running shoes: "Great fit, feels like walking on clouds," says a nurse, who is sometimes on her feet 14-plus hours a day.
Heel design is key, as anyone with foot issues knows. Among the highlights of the Ultraboost 22 sneakers is an increased energy boost and a supportive heel that doesn't depreciate in quality over time. Reviewers are grateful: "I am a healthcare worker in the Emergency Department, averaging around 22,000 steps a day," writes one happy customer. "I just got out of a boot post–foot surgery, and these shoes have been a lifesaver! I have some intense nerve damage in my heel and the extra boost really makes a difference!"
Another reviewer gleefully reports: "These shoes are so extremely comfortable. I run quite often and needed shoes that would provide support so that I can keep running. These fit like a dream and are so completely comfortable — no breaking-in period required. I also think they look amazing!"
For those keeping track, these Ultraboost 22 sneakers are a considerable upgrade from the earlier models; the 22nd iteration features a soft heel fit and a special midsole that enhances your stride, resulting in a more responsive run. Grab them and save big while you can!
