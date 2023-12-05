Adidas Skateboarding and Dime Launch Busenitz Vulc II Sneakers in Two Colorways

Adidas Skateboarding has linked up again with Montreal-based clothing brand Dime — this time bringing fans a new iteration of the beloved Busenitz Vulc II.

Outfitted in a rugged suede material ideal for skateboarding, the sneaker will be offered in two colorways featuring distinctive two-toned stripes that honor Dime’s signature wave design.

“For the Busenitz Vulc II, we wanted to incorporate unique color combinations in a skate-friendly suede material that we hope will appeal to fans of this model and help introduce the style to a new audience as well,” says Dime’s Mark Regimbal.

Adidas Skateboarding x Dime Busenitz Vulc II. Adidas

While the chestnut-hued version has gray and black stripes, a light gray model boasts bubblegum pink stripes. The shoe has subtle metallic gold Dime branding on the side and tonal embossing on the heel counter.

“I’ve known the Dime crew for many years; they’re longtime friends and a great brand to represent my Adidas Skateboarding Pro model,” says Dennis Busenitz. “I was super hyped when they approached me to do a colorway together and I couldn’t be happier with how the finished product came out.”

Adidas Skateboarding x Dime Busenitz Vulc II. Adidas

This launch follows up the German sportswear giant’s collaboration with Dime on the iconic Superstar silhouette, which was released in May of this year.

Adidas Skateboarding x Dime Busenitz Vulc II. Adidas

The Adidas x Dime Busenitz Vulc II in Clear Granite and Cardboard will retail at $85 and be available to shop on Dec. 9 via the Adidas Confirmed app and dimemtl.com, as well as at Dime’s flagship store and select skate specialty retailers starting on Dec. 11.

