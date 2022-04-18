BOGO ends tomorrow!: Grab the Adidas slip-on sneakers healthcare workers love on mega sale

aWe may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

We do lots of things just because we’ve always done them, not because they're necessarily more efficient. Perhaps the best example of that? Bending over to tie and untie our shoes.

Well, here's some great news: Sneakers don't need to have laces, and Adidas is proving you can rock a fashionable pair of kicks, with no work on your part.

The Puremotion Adapt Shoes check all the boxes; they're sophisticated, stretchy and oh so comfortable. And for a limited time, you can snap them up for just $27 (down from $65) with Adidas' buy-one-get-one-50%-off bonanza. Here's the deal: Select full price pairs like these are on sale. When you buy two items from this page using code BLOOM, you'll save big. There are lots of items in the BOGO section — we spotted leggings, hoodies, tote bags, t-shirts and more! But hurry: There's only one day left for this sale!

Want to score free shipping and other perks, like early access to new product launches? Join the Adidas Creators Club — it's free.

$49 with BOGO and code BLOOM (was $65) at Adidas

The Puremotions are marketed as running shoes, but they're great for a host of other activities like walking, strength training and even a pick-up game of kickball. The laceless design makes them easy to slip on and off; the subdued style means you'll grab them for all different outfits. Wear with leggings, a casual dress or your favorite pair of jeans.

They're so versatile, it's no surprise they've racked up over 1,600 reviews. Healthcare workers particularly love these kicks.

One happy customer said the sneakers "were really comfortable to wear for my 12-hour shift," adding they didn't make their feet sore.

Another raved: "I work in the hospital and I usually walk fast or stand for hours so I love how my Adidas Pure Motion fit perfectly and are very comfy!"

"I’m in healthcare and I love the no laces as they don’t come undone and get dirty!" reports one fan. "I’ve gotten a lot of compliments."

Remember, you have a limited time to save on full-priced Pure Motion Adapt trainers with code BLOOM. We're eyeing pairs in white, golden beige and black with a floral print, but browse the entire selection and add two pairs to your cart to unlock the promotion!

$49 with BOGO and code BLOOM (was $65) at Adidas

