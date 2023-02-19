Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are like 'walking on clouds' — save 50% for Presidents' Day
ADIDAS = All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. The Adidas Presidents' Day Sale is in effect, now through February 21. Brimming with deals on comfy walking shoes, flattering workout wear and adorable accessories, it’s the perfect spark to revive those flailing 2023 fitness resolutions. Make the most of the shop-portunity, with AdiClub, the Adidas rewards program; members can get up to 65% off select sale items with the code SCORE. Best news? Even their iconic Cloudfoam sneakers are on sale — down from $75 to just $37! "Popular items sell out quickly during sales,” shared shopping expert Michelle Madhok, “so don’t wait too long to make a purchase." Scroll on for the very best deals.
Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes$37$75Save $38
Ultraboost Shoes$67$190Save $124
Farm Rio X Vulc Raid3r Shoes$20$65Save $45
All Szn Fleece Mock Neck Sweatshirt$25$60Save $35
Swift Run 22 W$44$90Save $46
QT Racer 2.0$34$70Save $36
Holidayz Jacket$36$85Save $49
Adilette Shower Slides$15$30Save $15
Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights$14$40Save $26
Hyperturf Shoes$59$140Save $81
Primeblue Sst Track Jacket$37$75Save $38
Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes
"I love these!" raved a reviewer. They’re super comfy and cute. I’ve worn them on hikes, 12-hour nursing shifts and to the gym, and my feet don’t hurt at all afterward. I will definitely be getting more in other colors." But perhaps the biggest sell comes from a wearer who wrote: "Like walking on clouds! I love how they feel as soon as you put them on... I brought another pair because I love them so much!"
Ultraboost Shoes
Farm Rio X Vulc Raid3r Shoes
All Szn Fleece Mock Neck Sweatshirt
Swift Run 22 W
QT Racer 2.0
Holidayz Jacket
Adilette Shower Slides
Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights
Hyperturf Shoes
Primeblue Sst Track Jacket
To see more of the products you can find on sale, check out the Adidas sale page. And remember: If you spend $150 or more, you get free shipping. Happy shopping!
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.