Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are like 'walking on clouds' — save 50% for Presidents' Day

Run! This Adidas Presidents' Day sale is seriously worth it. (Photo: Adidas)

ADIDAS = All. Day. I. Dream. About. Sales. The Adidas Presidents' Day Sale is in effect, now through February 21. Brimming with deals on comfy walking shoes, flattering workout wear and adorable accessories, it’s the perfect spark to revive those flailing 2023 fitness resolutions. Make the most of the shop-portunity, with AdiClub, the Adidas rewards program; members can get up to 65% off select sale items with the code SCORE. Best news? Even their iconic Cloudfoam sneakers are on sale — down from $75 to just $37! "Popular items sell out quickly during sales,” shared shopping expert Michelle Madhok, “so don’t wait too long to make a purchase." Scroll on for the very best deals.

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Shoes $37 $75 Save $38 with code Designed for the female foot, these walking/running hybrids have a soft knit upper and a memory foam sock liner. Copied! Code: SCORE $37 at Adidas

"I love these!" raved a reviewer. They’re super comfy and cute. I’ve worn them on hikes, 12-hour nursing shifts and to the gym, and my feet don’t hurt at all afterward. I will definitely be getting more in other colors." But perhaps the biggest sell comes from a wearer who wrote: "Like walking on clouds! I love how they feel as soon as you put them on... I brought another pair because I love them so much!"

Adidas Ultraboost Shoes $67 $190 Save $124 with code These bestsellers are incredibly supportive and comfy, whether you're running a 10K or just running errands. Reviewers love them: "Used these for our 8–9-hour hike, and they're so perfect. They're so comfy, and my feet didn’t hurt after." Copied! Code: SCORE $67 at Adidas

Adidas Farm Rio X Vulc Raid3r Shoes $20 $65 Save $45 with code If a statement sneaker is more your thing, you'll love these running shoes with just a touch of leopard print. Fitted with Adidas Boost technology, these super sneaks are both as functional as they are fashionable. Copied! Code: SCORE $20 at Adidas

Adidas All Szn Fleece Mock Neck Sweatshirt $25 $60 Save $35 with code This ultra-soft fleece sweatshirt is way more flattering than most, with a smart, sleek neckline and a well-designed drop shoulder. "It's a lovely top," says one shopper, "very cozy and comfortable, exactly as described. I am very happy with it." Copied! Code: SCORE $25 at Adidas

Adidas Swift Run 22 W $44 $90 Save $46 with code Whether you plan on wearing these on your next jog or your next trip to the grocery store, these sneakers — with their thick sole and cloud-like feel — are perfect. Copied! Code: SCORE $44 at Adidas

Adidas QT Racer 2.0 $34 $70 Save $36 with code Like the first pair in this list, these iconic bestsellers use Cloudfoam technology for cushion, comfort and support. Grab a pair and take flight. Copied! Code: SCORE $34 at Adidas

Adidas Holidayz Jacket $36 $85 Save $49 with code This super-soft fleece jacket is perfect for throwing on after a workout, though we bet you'll find yourself wanting to wear it just about any chance you get. Copied! Code: SCORE $36 at Adidas

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides $15 $30 Save $15 with code Spring is just around the corner, and we're willing to bet pretty pastel slides like these will pop back up to full price. Grab them for 50% off today. The plush cushioned insoles cradle your feet for all-day comfort. Ahhhh! Copied! Code: SCORE $15 at Adidas

Adidas Adicolor Classics 3-Stripes Tights $14 $40 Save $26 with code On workout pants, Adidas' signature stripes are slimming and leg-lengthening. Top-quality material means this is the pair you'll reach for first. Reports a shopper: "Super comfy leggings, perfect for the gym or just lounging around, and you can always trust that nothing is showing through." Copied! Code: SCORE $14 at Adidas

Adidas Hyperturf Shoes $59 $140 Save $81 with code These tough-as-nails sneakers can handle any terrain. Lightweight and brilliantly designed for comfort, using EVA cushioning, they provide ample support and make every step a pleasure. Plus, They're made with recycled materials, so they also give the earth some love. Copied! Code: SCORE $59 at Adidas

Adidas Primeblue Sst Track Jacket $37 $75 Save $38 with code More than 1,000 shoppers love this sleek, sustainable track jacket — holler if you remember this look from the 70s— made from upcycled plastic collected from ocean shores. Half price today! Copied! Code: SCORE $37 at Adidas

To see more of the products you can find on sale, check out the Adidas sale page. And remember: If you spend $150 or more, you get free shipping. Happy shopping!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.