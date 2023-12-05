Adidas Pays Homage to Spezial’s Rich History With New Gazelle Spzl Sneaker

Adidas Spezial dropped the Gazelle Spzl sneaker as part of the brand’s fall 2023 collection curated by Adidas archivist and Spezial founder Gary Aspden.

The footwear pays homage to classic Adidas Gazelle silhouettes, incorporating different elements of the model from the late ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. The resulting shoe comes in two versions: a bottle green suede with white stripes and a navy colorway inspired by the terrace classic “Tahiti Marine.”

Both styles are completely re-imagined. The uppers of the Gazelle Spzl are reworked while the silhouette also features new foxing tape with an accentuated mix of textures, further nodding to the shoe’s ancestry.

The green suede Gazelle Spzl features a traditional ‘dimple’ tongue with a white eyestay that nods to the early 70s West German version. The rich navy colorway features a suede upper with unique flock stripes, a material never before used on Gazelle stripes, with a textural and cozy suede tongue that features a woven branded label.

The Adidas Spezial project is a deep dive into lesser-known silhouettes and timeless colorways, brought to life through unmatched attention to detail. The initiative pays homage to the Three Stripes’ legacy the brand holds so dear. Adidas’ Spezial sneaker silhouette was originally designed as a handball shoe in Germany. The footwear was first worn in-game in 1979 and athletes from Germany, Holland and Scandinavia soon adopted them religiously. The footwear silhouette was super simple and versatile, likely contributing to its “timeless” status.

Much like the new style just released, the original Spezial was comprised of suede uppers with amply cushioned soles. The style also featured thick and sturdy gum soles and reinforced heel panels made to withstand the wear and tear it was subjected to.

Both colorways of the new Gazelle Spzl are available now through the Adidas Confirmed app and select retailers.

