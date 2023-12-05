Adidas Originals and Highsnobiety Collaborate on Footwear and Apparel Collection Inspired by Blank Canvas

Adidas Originals and Highsnobiety are again joining forces to launch a limited-edition HighArt Campus sneaker.

The collaborative footwear is inspired by a blank canvas, featuring off-white mixed material uppers comprised of canvas, nubuck and suede. Additional features include two-toned laces, frayed overlays, co-branded sock-liners and printed logos on each tongue.

More from Footwear News

Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety apparel and footwear collection. Adidas Originals

Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety apparel and footwear collection. Adidas Originals

Every pair boasts a branded foil wrap around the outsole designed to be removed before wearing. The style is exceedingly neutral and stripped-down, making it highly versatile. The collaborative footwear is neatly packaged in a custom co-branded box, accompanied by a one-off canvas tote bag.

Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety apparel and footwear collection. Adidas Originals

Beyond footwear, Adidas Originals and Highsnobity’s collaborative limited-edition collection also features a collection of in-house designed pieces, including a panel canvas painter jacket, ball cap and tote bag, all inspired by that same blank canvas theme. Photographs of the apparel and footwear were released alongside the collection centered around Los Angeles-based artist Spacebrat and Jasmine Monsegue photographed by Sofia Kerpan and filmed by Jazmin Garcia.

Adidas Originals x Highsnobiety apparel and footwear collection. Adidas Originals

Founded in 2001, Adidas Originals is a subdivision of Adidas that is primarily dedicated to fashion, lifestyle and heritage-based products. Adidas Originals products are marked by their iconic Trefoil, first utilized by the brand in 1972.

Adidas Originals and Highsnobity’s HIGHArt Campus sneaker will be available in limited quantities on Highsnobiety’s iOS App, Highsnobiety Shop and via selected retailers on Dec. 6.

About the Author

Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.

Related:

Best Designer Sneakers

Best Slip-On Sneakers for Women

Adidas Originals x Kseniaschnaider

Adidas Originals and Kseniaschnaider’s Collaborative Collection Photos

View Gallery18 Images

Launch Gallery: Adidas Gazelle Spzl Sneaker Photos

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.