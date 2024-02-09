The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 Sneaker Gets a Surprise Early Release

James Harden’s eighth signature sneaker has arrived ahead of schedule.

The Adidas Harden Vol. 8 released Thursday night through Finish Line, coming before the sneaker was expected to release in late-February and prior to Adidas even giving it a proper launch announcement.

Until now, there hadn’t been any confirmation on the technology featured in the sneaker, so it’s Finish Line that’s revealed the Harden Vol. 8 features a combination of Boost and LightStrike cushioning just like the Harden Vol. 7 that preceded it. What was already known was the shoe’s most dramatic change, the synthetic ring extending from the midsole all the way around the upper to lock in the foot in a similar manner to the Adidas AE 1‘s TPU wing.

Instead of the black and orange colorway initial billed as the launch edition, the Harden Vol. 8 has arrived with a white-on-black look featuring two splashes of red coming from the outsole’s targeted forefoot traction circles.

Adidas Basketball has described both the AE 1, Anthony Edwards’ first signature sneaker, and the Harden Vol. 8 as representing a new era as it seeks to reinvigorate the space with forward-thinking designs. Since debuting in December, the AE 1 has been widely praised and sold out in each of its colorways released so far — signaling Adidas is indeed onto something.

The Harden Vol. 8 in its “Cloud White/Core Black/Scarlet” colorway is available now on Finish Line’s website. Pricing is set at $160.

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

