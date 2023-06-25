Adidas' nurse-approved Cloudfoam sneakers are on sale for as low as $34 (55% off!)

How can you tell if a walking shoe hits the mark? Glowing testimonials stream in from people on their feet constantly, like nurses, restaurant servers and even Disney theme park fanatics. If a shoe can survive that kind of abuse, then you know it’s up to the challenge of keeping your dogs pampered and pain-free on a daily basis. Enter the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, Amazon’s top-selling women's running shoe with more than 64,000 five-star ratings — many from those very folks who are always on the move. A variety of white, gray and black models have been marked down to as low as $34, from $75 — that's 55% off. (Some other colors are discounted in particular sizes, but they're selling out quickly.)

Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe $34 $75 Save $41 Nurses, restaurant servers and Disney theme park fans love these kicks — and at these prices, you'll want to stock up, too! $34 at Amazon

Nurses say you need these shoes, stat

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe is just what the doctor ordered. Take it from a few nurses who work extra-long shifts and barely sit down. They love to brag about this comfy footwear that saved their feet.

“I'm a nurse and work for 12 hours on my feet. I also have very flat, very wide, large feet for a woman,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “These shoes are so comfy! They're super light, flexible, they don't make any noise. I'm considering getting another pair to be running around, everyday shoes because wearing your gross nursing shoes outside the hospital — yuck!”

“I'm a nurse and wear them for shifts on my feet," shared another. "They are cute and comfy! I feel supported in my arch and ankles, which some shoes lack. Overall great purchase."

Did someone say Disney? Theme park enthusiasts swear by these shoes

You can walk...and walk and walk. These kicks will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground.

“I walked nearly 20 miles in these over the course of two days and did not have one single ache or pain related to my shoes," wrote a thrilled shopper. "Not only that, it was the best my legs and feet had ever felt on a Disney trip (and we’ve done it a lot). I am absolutely sold. After two solid days of nonstop walking, they look brand new."

“I promptly wore these for three days straight at Disneyland after only wearing them for about a week prior and had zero blisters,” raved another fan of the sneakers' comfort.

Say hello to all-day comfort in a stylish package. (Photo: Amazon)

These kicks come highly recommended by service industry workers

As a diner you get to sit and enjoy your meal. But those servers? They’re punishing their feet all night long, and Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes are a much-needed relief.

“These are literally the most comfortable shoes ever," wrote one impressed reviewer. "I’m a waitress and these are what I wear on hard concrete floors averaging about 10K steps a shift. They have great grip, which basically makes them non-slips. They have incredible cushion and support, better than anything I’ve found from a regular service industry shoe. These are like walking on air; my feet still feel amazing after those 10K steps."

They’re so practical — and they’re on sale!

It’s pretty plain to see by now why this sneaker is such a fan favorite. They’re cute, they support your feet all day with memory foam cushioning and their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical.

Right now this top-selling running shoe is on sale, so you can start off your summer on the right foot...quite literally.

