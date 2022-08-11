Adidas' wildly popular Cloudfoam sneakers are nurse-approved — and on sale!

How can you tell if a walking shoe hits the mark? Glowing testimonials stream in from people on their feet constantly, like nurses, restaurant servers and even Disney theme park fanatics. If a shoe can survive that kind of abuse, then you know it’s up to the challenge of keeping your dogs pampered and pain-free on a daily basis.Enter the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, Amazon’s top-selling women's running shoe with more than 59,000 five-star reviews — many from those very folks who are always on the move.

adidas Adidas Women's The Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $42 $70 Save $28 $42 at Amazon These Adidas sneakers would catch your eye based on style alone. It’s only when you try them on that you learn they have a memory foam sock liner and a textile upper that fits like a glove — and you realize these shoes are the real deal when it comes to serious comfort and arch support.

These puppies are usually sold out, but they're back in stock as we speak! Even better, the white and black style is 40% off, down to $42 from $70. (Some other colors are discounted in particular sizes, but they are selling out quickly.)

Say hello to all-day comfort in a stylish package. (Photo: Amazon)

Nurses say you need these shoes, stat

The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is just what the doctor ordered. Take it from a few nurses who work extra-long shifts and barely sit down. They love to brag about this comfy footwear that saved their feet.

“I'm a nurse and work for 12 hours on my feet. I also have very flat, very wide, large feet for a woman,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “These shoes are so comfy! They're super light, flexible, they don't make any noise...I'm considering getting another pair to be running around, everyday shoes because wearing your gross nursing shoes outside the hospital...yuck!”

“If they can survive a trip to Disneyland and an everyday shift at an ER, then I’m sure they can survive an apocalypse...maybe,” wrote another.

Did someone say Disney? Theme park enthusiasts swear by these shoes

You can walk...and walk and walk. The Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe will provide the support you need to keep up — even if you’re covering a lot of ground.

“I wore these for a four-day trip to Disney World, walking over five miles a day and standing in lines for hours and my feet never hurt,” wrote a thrilled reviewer.

“I promptly wore these for three days straight at Disneyland after only wearing them for about a week prior and had zero blisters,” wrote another fan of the sneakers’ staying power.

It’s all that cushioning, said this reviewer: “Cloud foam interior kept me comfy and energized during a whole day at Disney.... This sneaker has done the job [with] no foot complaints and sit-down breaks like with other shoes in the past.”

Servers are all about these sneakers from Adidas. (Photo: Amazon)

These kicks come highly recommended by service industry workers

As a diner you get to sit and enjoy your meal. But those servers? They’re punishing their feet all night long, and Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are a much-needed relief.

“I’m a waitress, I run around like crazy, and at the end of my shift it doesn’t feel like I’ve been on my feet all day,” wrote one worker. “I also have very wide feet, and after breaking them in I have no issues.”

They’re so practical — and they’re on sale!

It’s pretty plain to see by now why the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe is such a fan favorite. They’re cute, they support your feet all day with memory foam cushioning — and their textile upper wipes clean easily, making them even more practical.

Right now this top-selling running shoe is on sale, so you can start off the summer on the right foot...quite literally.

