How the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 Performed at the Chicago Marathon

In September, one week before this year’s Berlin Marathon , Adidas announced the Adizero Adios Pro Evo 1 , a new marathon racing shoe that got the running media and industry talking—the $500 shoe weighs less than 5 ounces and Adidas claims it was “designed specifically for race day, with the purpose to race at your fastest – one race, all in.”

We knew we had to test it. But, we wanted to put it in a situation that merited the use of a $500 shoe. We wanted to see how it fared for a runner who had exhausted every last option and was looking for a true edge to come from his footwear. For that, we turned to RW shoe tester Trevor Conde, who was swinging for a sub-2:18 finish time, a mark that would earn him a spot at next year’s US Olympic Trials Marathon .

How the Shoe Performed

Trevor gave us his early impressions of the shoe after doing a short workout one week ahead of the Chicago Marathon. You can read that interview with him here . But now that he’s raced a marathon in the shoe, we checked in again to find out how the Adizero Adios Evo 1 handled 26.2 miles at elite speeds.

“It’s a race day shoe that can really fly,” Trevor reported back shortly after finishing the Chicago Marathon .

That much is clear now, as we’ve seen Tigst Assefa run an absolutely blistering 2:11:53 at Berlin , shattering the world record by more than two minutes, while wearing the shoe. Benson Kipruto wore the same shoe in Chicago to set a 22-second PR (2:04:02).

Trevor says he felt the benefit right from the starting line. “They felt really light and poppy, especially in those first couple miles when you’re getting out into rhythm. It was so easy to just click the miles by.”

But, even later in the marathon, the sensation remained. “Throughout the entire race, they felt good,” he said. “They felt supportive under my foot and there was never a single hint of a hotspot or a blister. There was no feeling of the shoes breaking down or my feet breaking down due to any lack of support.”



How Long Do They Last?

One question we had heading into the test was just how well the shoe would hold up. There was some confusion about their durability—are they single use?

An Adidas PR representative told us, “It is not accurate to say the shoe only lasts one race. The high performance nature of the shoe makes it optimized towards race day, but we have tested it with different athletes across different distances and we, along with our athlete partners, have been very pleased with the results. The exact longevity of the shoe delivering this high performance will depend on the athlete wearing them and the conditions they are worn in.”

That answer dodged the question, but, for Trevor, the shoes showed little signs of wear. “They really held up well,” he said. “They’re a unique shoe with a higher price and a bit of a limited durability, so be willing to invest in a one-time race shoe—maybe you’ll get a few races out of them. They didn’t seem to break down noticeably. I could probably put them on again and run another marathon or some other shorter races.”

One spot that is likely to show wear most noticeably is the outsole. Trevor told me that it’s held up fine throughout the roughly 30 miles he’s now put on the shoe, but it still makes just as much noise as it did fresh out of the box. “They squeaked throughout the race,” he told me. “The squeaking was prominent during every step of the marathon. A few runners near me commented afterward that they heard them squeaking as the miles went by.” Then again, that’s nothing new with super shoes. We were so annoyed by them at the Boston Marathon a couple years ago that we did a test on the loudness of this new breed of shoes.

Long-Race Support Questions

While the Adizero Adios Evo 1 proved durable enough for a marathon, we still wonder about the late-race protection they provide compared to other “super shoes.” In our conversation before Chicago, Trevor was concerned that the shoe might not have enough support late in a 26.2-mile race, when fatigue sets in and your form breaks down.

“The shoes felt really good, even later when I thought the lack of support might be an issue,” he said. “But my hamstrings were excessively sore the days following the race—way more so than normal and that’s not usually the muscle for me that gets beat up.

“I’m thinking the softer foam may have affected my posterior chain muscles in a different way. That fits with what I said before the race, that my one concern would be the post-race recovery. The Evo 1 does not feel quite as protective and supportive as other super shoes and they left me feeling more beat up than usual.”

Trevor’s Race

Armed with the latest race rocket, Trevor headed to the start ready to take a big shot at an OTQ. Two-plus hours later, he fell shy of the 2:18 needed to race in the Trials. He went through the half dead on (1:08:58), but the miles and some unfortunate struggles in the weeks leading up to race day ultimately caught up with him. He finished in 2:25:51.

“I felt good through 14 miles,” he told me a few hours after the race, “but beyond that it got hard in a hurry. My hamstrings were cramping up on me. I wish I was fit enough to keep that effort throughout, but I just wasn’t ready to handle that type of rhythm today.

“I had Covid 5 weeks ago, but it was totally out of my system and did not have an effect today. But the way it disrupted my last month of prep was the bigger factor. I felt like a different person before Covid than how I’ve felt the last few weeks. It forced me into tapering too early and missing some of the key workouts that would have (in theory) inched me to new levels and PR shape.

“We literally had perfect weather on one of the world’s best courses. And I had the best shoe available, but just didn’t have the talent/fitness/strong buildup the last few weeks that was needed.”



