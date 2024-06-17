Adena Mansion & Gardens upcoming events include 19th Century Independence Day celebration

The following events are scheduled at the Adena Mansion & Gardens:

A Servant’s View with Beverly Gray

The mansion has rescheduled the A Servant's View with Beverly Gray lecture to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23. Join local historian Beverly Gray for a discussion about the servants who worked at Adena.

Skip into Art with Steve Patrick

Join Steve Patrick at noon Saturday, July 6, as the mansion continues to honor Skip Hathaway and her love of art with Skip into Art.

This art class is for children ages five and up, and children must have a parent or chaperone with them. Admission to this event is free, and art supplies will be provided.

Mosaic Flag Craft

Have your child celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic craft! You and your child can join in at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 7, to craft a mosaic flag. Admission to this event is free, and the mansion will provide the supplies. Children ages five and up are welcome and must have a parent or chaperone accompany them.

19th Century Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate Independence Day as they did in the 19th Century by transporting back to the 1800s at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 7. Witness a reading of a portion of the Declaration of Independence, a reading of patriotic poems, a presentation of the flag, and a toast to George Washington.

This event will be under the picnic pavilion behind the Visitor’s Center with no charge to attend.

For more information, please email info@adenamansion.com or call (740) 772-1500.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Adena Mansion & Gardens upcoming events include Independence Day celebration