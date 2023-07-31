'A practical necessity': Surge protectors are nearly 50% off at Amazon — starting at $12

It's time to get grounded. (Photo: Amazon)

Did you net a new TV during the Prime Day sales? Make sure you treat your electronics right. That includes protecting them from sudden power loss due to voltage spikes. Right now you can get up to 40% off Addtam surge protectors and power strips — including its top-selling 9-in-1 USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender for just $12, down from $22. Scroll for more.

This surge protector has already raked in more than 34,000 five-star reviews. People love that it's compact and stays out of the way.

"This product has really cleaned up the look of my outlets, the design is so clever," shared one rave reviewer. "Great space-saver. I especially love that it has a USB-C port built in to charge my newer devices, along with the older, more traditional USB-A ports. The angled AC outlets on each side are a genius decision and the unit feels quite secure once inserted into your wall. Going to immediately buy another one for a different area of my apartment!"

Another well-received power strip, this one has a slim design that shoppers like and comes in a two-pack.

"I bought these to adhere to inconspicuous places on my side tables and under my cabinets (used command strips to adhere) to leave as charging or plug-ins for various appliances for easy access," shared one happy shopper.

Another satisfied shopper called it a practical necessity. "This came in handy for all the electronics this household uses. With limited outlets, this was perfect for everyone's cell phone chargers and gaming equipment and great to be moved around in the house," they wrote.

For those times your outlet isn't where you need it to be, you'll need a surge protector with an extension cord. More than 17,000 five-star reviewers have made this their go-to power strip.

One rave reviewer says it's not an eyesore. "I needed more plugs in my bathroom, as it only has one outlet. My husband mounted it on the wall," she wrote. "It does not stand out…screaming, Hi, I’m a power strip that had to settle here because there weren't enough outlets! "

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

