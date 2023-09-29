Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Over 36,000 fans praise this surge protector — and it's $15 in time for storm season

Yahoo Life Staff
Updated ·2 min read
0
three surge protectors
It's time to get grounded. (Photo: Amazon)

Did you net a new TV recently? Make sure you treat your electronics right. That includes protecting them from sudden power loss due to voltage spikes. Right now you can get up to 40% off Addtam surge protectors and power strips — including its top-selling 9-in-1 USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender for just $15, down from $22. If you have Amazon Prime, you can save even more.

Amazon

Addtam 9-in-1 USB Wall Charger Surge Protector

$13$22
Save $8 with Prime

In addition to protection from power surges, it also acts as an outlet extender and features five AC outlets and four USB ports.

Save $8 with Prime
$13 at Amazon

This surge protector has already raked in more than 35,000 five-star reviews. People love that it's compact and stays out of the way.

"This product has really cleaned up the look of my outlets, the design is so clever," shared one rave reviewer. "Great space-saver. I especially love that it has a USB-C port built in to charge my newer devices, along with the older, more traditional USB-A ports. The angled AC outlets on each side are a genius decision and the unit feels quite secure once inserted into your wall. Going to immediately buy another one for a different area of my apartment!"

Amazon

Addtam Power Strip Surge Protector, 2 pack

$22$35
Save $13 with Prime

These power strips can each power up eight devices simultaneously — it has five AC outlets and three USB ports. Plus, they have built-in surge protection.

Save $13 with Prime
$22 at Amazon

Another well-received power strip, this one has a slim design that shoppers like and comes in a two-pack.

"I bought these to adhere to inconspicuous places on my side tables and under my cabinets (used command strips to adhere) to leave as charging or plug-ins for various appliances for easy access," shared one happy shopper.

Another satisfied shopper called it a practical necessity. "This came in handy for all the electronics this household uses. With limited outlets, this was perfect for everyone's cell phone chargers and gaming equipment and great to be moved around in the house," they wrote.

Amazon

Addtam Power Strip Surge Protector with Long Extension Cord

$16$20
Save $4 with coupon

On top of the six Outlets and three USB ports, surge protector has a five foot long extension cord.

Save $4 with coupon
$16 at Amazon

For those times your outlet isn't where you need it to be, you'll need a surge protector with an extension cord. More than 17,000 five-star reviewers have made this their go-to power strip.

One rave reviewer says it's not an eyesore. "I needed more plugs in my bathroom, as it only has one outlet. My husband mounted it on the wall," she wrote. "It does not stand out…screaming, Hi, I’m a power strip that had to settle here because there weren't enough outlets! "

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

  • Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $269$350
    Save $81
    See at Amazon

  • Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones

    $299$379
    Save $80
    See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Tablets and tech

  • DBPower Mini Bluetooth Projector

    $80$200
    Save $120 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • LoveLedi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack

    $14$30
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Jumper 14-Inch Laptop

    $270$1,100
    Save $830 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Anylincon Wireless Charger

    $26$60
    Save $34 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories