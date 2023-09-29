Over 36,000 fans praise this surge protector — and it's $15 in time for storm season
Did you net a new TV recently? Make sure you treat your electronics right. That includes protecting them from sudden power loss due to voltage spikes. Right now you can get up to 40% off Addtam surge protectors and power strips — including its top-selling 9-in-1 USB Wall Charger Surge Protector 5 Outlet Extender for just $15, down from $22. If you have Amazon Prime, you can save even more.
In addition to protection from power surges, it also acts as an outlet extender and features five AC outlets and four USB ports.
This surge protector has already raked in more than 35,000 five-star reviews. People love that it's compact and stays out of the way.
"This product has really cleaned up the look of my outlets, the design is so clever," shared one rave reviewer. "Great space-saver. I especially love that it has a USB-C port built in to charge my newer devices, along with the older, more traditional USB-A ports. The angled AC outlets on each side are a genius decision and the unit feels quite secure once inserted into your wall. Going to immediately buy another one for a different area of my apartment!"
These power strips can each power up eight devices simultaneously — it has five AC outlets and three USB ports. Plus, they have built-in surge protection.
Another well-received power strip, this one has a slim design that shoppers like and comes in a two-pack.
"I bought these to adhere to inconspicuous places on my side tables and under my cabinets (used command strips to adhere) to leave as charging or plug-ins for various appliances for easy access," shared one happy shopper.
Another satisfied shopper called it a practical necessity. "This came in handy for all the electronics this household uses. With limited outlets, this was perfect for everyone's cell phone chargers and gaming equipment and great to be moved around in the house," they wrote.
On top of the six Outlets and three USB ports, surge protector has a five foot long extension cord.
For those times your outlet isn't where you need it to be, you'll need a surge protector with an extension cord. More than 17,000 five-star reviewers have made this their go-to power strip.
One rave reviewer says it's not an eyesore. "I needed more plugs in my bathroom, as it only has one outlet. My husband mounted it on the wall," she wrote. "It does not stand out…screaming, Hi, I’m a power strip that had to settle here because there weren't enough outlets! "
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Tozo Wireless Earbuds$19$40Save $21 with coupon
Tagry Wireless Earbuds$23$50Save $27 with coupon
JLab Go Air True Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$13$30Save $17 with coupon
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$269$350Save $81
Bose Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones$299$379Save $80
TVs and home entertainment
Amazon 32" Fire TV$130$200Save $70
Insignia 32" Fire TV$85$150Save $65
Vizio 40" Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Toshiba 43" Fire TV$210$330Save $120
Samsung 43" Smart TV$775$1,198Save $423
Amazon 50" Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Amazon 50" Fire TV$330$450Save $120
LG 55" Smart TV$357$480Save $123
Amazon 55" Fire TV$380$520Save $140
Tablets and tech
Mingtawn Smart Watch$30$80Save $50 with coupon
DBPower Mini Bluetooth Projector$80$200Save $120 with coupon
LoveLedi Portable Power Bank, 2-Pack$14$30Save $16 with coupon
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$38$130Save $92
Jumper 14-Inch Laptop$270$1,100Save $830 with coupon
Anylincon Wireless Charger$26$60Save $34 with coupon
Iniu Portable Charger$17$36Save $19 with coupon
Deerc Drone with Camera$72$110Save $38 with coupon
The Battery Organizer and Tester$17$25Save $8
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$270$329Save $59
Lenovo Ideapad 3 Laptop$407$959Save $552
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$175$230Save $55
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$273$430Save $157
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$500$599Save $99
Kasa Smart Plug, 4-Pack$24$30Save $6
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$27Save $11