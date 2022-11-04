Level up your patio: These popular string lights are nearly 40% off at Amazon, today only

Outdoor entertaining season is still going strong! At this point, you might be thinking about leveling up your lighting situation for cool evenings. Whether you have a big yard or small deck, string lights are an easy way to add sparkle to your space — and right now you can get a 48-foot set of Amazon's popular string lights for nearly 40% off the regular price.

Addlon lights are a classy, vintage-y way to brighten up any patio or porch, and to keep the party going till well after sundown, and with more than 17,000 five-star reviews, they almost guarantee a good time.

These are sometimes called "Edison" lights, as they mimic the clear-glass and visible filament look of the earliest lightbulbs invented by their namesake, Thomas Alva himself. But rest assured; these are driven all the way by state-of-the-art tech. All of these Addlon lights are UL-listed, of course. They're weather-proof, commercial-grade and many feature LED technology.

It's time to lighten up. (Photo: Amazon)

These bright ideas come in 24-, 48- and 96-foot lengths in black and white, but there's even an orange variety for those less conventional souls and/or DIYers looking for illuminate a work site with class.

Whichever set you decide on, know that you can link up to 30 strands, just in case you've got plans to surround your alfresco leisure space with these cool (in both senses of the word), classy, economical lights.

Amazon shoppers are all over these Addlon sets. "I've had the lights up for over a year or so now, and have had no issues. All the bulbs still work properly, despite being exposed to rain, wind, snow and ice," a happy customer wrote. Another said that "the brightness was perfect for a nighttime party, providing enough light for a killer game of volleyball."

"Adds a great glow to any patio or outside area," wrote another happy shopper. "These LED string lights are easy to install and make any outdoor area feel special. The wire and fixtures are well made."

Speaking of bright ideas: If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Again, this sale is just for today. Don't miss your chance to get cool outdoor string lights at a hefty discount.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

