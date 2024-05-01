Add 'white picket fence' lifestyle to the growing list of things Naples is known for in U.S.

Naples has shown up on another "best places" list, but this one is a little different.

A survey of 3,000 singles by DatingNews.com aimed to uncover how many people envision a traditional "white picket fence" lifestyle in matrimony. Their findings paint a picturesque map of America's most beloved towns where old-fashioned dreams flourish amidst modern life.

Which brings us back to Naples. Known for famous for its high-end shopping, world-class arts and culture, sophisticated dining, family fun, and great outdoors, Naples is one of three Florida locations picked for having the ultimate "White Picket Fence Lifestyles," according to the survey.

Naples came in No. 46 overall. Here's what DatingNews.com had to say:

Situated along the Gulf of Mexico, Naples boasts pristine beaches with powdery white sand and crystal-clear waters, creating a stunning backdrop for a relaxed and indulgent lifestyle. The allure of Naples lies not only in its natural beauty but also in its sophisticated ambiance and cultural offerings. The town's charming downtown area is lined with upscale boutiques, art galleries, and gourmet restaurants, catering to residents with discerning tastes and a penchant for fine living. The renowned Fifth Avenue South and Third Street South districts are bustling hubs of activity, where residents and visitors alike can enjoy shopping, dining, and entertainment in a picturesque setting.

The other Florida locations getting recognition in the survey: Safety Harbor (No. 3) and Winter Park (No. 67).

Who is No. 1? Greenville, South Carolina.

Envision a blend of verdant mountain foothills and vibrant city life, and you've got Greenville. It's a place where southern hospitality is the norm, and the community vibe is as warm as the climate. A lively downtown, lined with trees and dotted with parks, offers the charm of rural life without forgoing the conveniences of the city.

