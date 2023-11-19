Add A Sweet And Tangy Twist To Scrambled Eggs With A Splash Of Mirin

Looking for a simple way to transform your scrambled eggs? Enter the multifaceted mirin, a sweet Japanese rice wine predominantly used for cooking. Mirin can undoubtedly be a secret weapon in the kitchen, enhancing humble and comforting dishes with a boost of flavor — and just a splash of it will add a sweet and tangy twist to scrambled eggs.

As a key ingredient in many Japanese dishes such as sukiyaki, tamagoyaki (a rolled omelet), and teriyaki, mirin's taste is akin to sweetened sake. The mirin you'll find at your local Asian grocery or in the international section of the supermarket is made with rice mixed with koji (a fermented rice) and a touch of salt, but if you don't have mirin at home, you can combine sugar with sake to craft a quick, makeshift version.

When adding it to scrambled eggs, start with a small amount — about half a teaspoon per egg used in the dish. You don't want to add too much to overpower the flavor, but rather just enough to enhance it with subtle sweetness and tanginess. Of course, it's best to taste-test whenever you can and adjust the amount according to your palate. For an extra boost of umami, add a splash of soy sauce or a pinch of salt to your mirin-infused scrambled eggs — it will balance with the mirin's subtle sweetness and slight acidity.

Read more: Hacks That Will Make Boiling Your Eggs So Much Easier

Take Inspiration From Fusion Dishes When Serving Your Mirin-Infused Scrambled Eggs

Mirin pouring into glass bowl - kai keisuke/Shutterstock

Integrating mirin, a traditional Japanese staple, into scrambled eggs transforms a familiar dish into an extraordinary gourmet experience. This fusion of diverse cuisines adds excitement to everyday meals at home, demonstrating the potential of cultural exchange right in our own kitchens — and you can let that idea guide other additions to your meal.

When considering sauces or condiments to pair with your mirin-infused scrambled eggs, balance is key. A drizzle of toasted sesame oil adds a roasted nuttiness, while a dab of sriracha or a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes brings a spicy contrast for those who favor a bit of heat. A spoonful of chili crisp, known for its crunchy texture and spicy flavor, can also elevate the dish. Freshly chopped herbs like chives, parsley, or cilantro added just before serving can provide a fresh flavor and a splash of jade color. For added texture and taste, consider other garnishes like furikake, sesame seeds, pork floss, fried onion, shallot, or garlic crisps.

Serve your mirin-infused scrambled eggs atop a bowl of steamed white rice for a simple yet satisfying meal. Alternatively, wrap them in a nori sheet or rice paper to create a Japanese-inspired breakfast burrito, offering a unique twist to your morning routine.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.