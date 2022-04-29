Add some style to your living room with these chic ceiling fan fixtures

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo.

These ceiling fans will keep you and your home cool.

Keep your home cool with class

Ceiling fans are a fixture of many homes across the world. They help keep the house cool and can add a nice aesthetic. When renovating a house, many homeowners forget to upgrade their ceiling fans. While you might not often think about them, a nice one can bring a whole room together.

A ceiling fan has two simple functions at its core: to keep a home cool with airflow and keep the home well-lit. Any working fan should be able to fulfill these roles well enough. However, in many modern homes, fans are often seen as a decoration more than as a functional appliance. If you are in the market for a beautiful new ceiling fan, we’ve got you covered. Here are two quality ceiling fan options we found — one elegant, and one rustic.

River of Goods Glam 52-Inch LED Ceiling Fan

A crystalline, elegant fan that will class up your home.

$194.99 at Amazon

If you prefer the more modern and glamorous look, and your home design fits the bill, this is likely the fan for you. This elegant ceiling fan evokes the spirit of a diamond-encrusted wedding band in its design. A chandelier aesthetic comes from its beautiful satin nickel and woven K-9 crystal light shade.

The fan features five blades and a three-speed motor for greater control over the airflow. As for the lighting fixture, this fan features six dimmable LED lights to give a room the perfect amount of light.

River of Goods Farmhouse LED Ceiling Fan

A rustic fan for those favoring a more classic look.

$182.99 at Amazon

To adorn your home with a more rustic look, River of Goods also has its Farmhouse LED ceiling fan model. Functionally, this fan is very similar to the Glam 52-inch fan, with many of the same settings. However, it’s in the look where the Farmhouse ceiling fan really stands out.

With a style reminiscent of the classic Americana charm, this ceiling fan fits a wide variety of rooms. With reclaimed wood being a popular design choice in recent years, this is the perfect accessory to fit that look. Whether it’s a guest house or a living room, the Farmhouse ceiling fan can complete your humbler aesthetic.

Ceiling fans fit for any look

Whether you are looking for something elegant like the Glam fan, or something with a more down-home charm like the Farmhouse ceiling fan, River of Goods has it covered. For more options, check out their Amazon store page. With many more ceiling fans and home decor available, you are sure to find a few new ideas for your home’s design.