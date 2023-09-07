Adam Sandler Reveals the Secret to His 20-Year Marriage to His Wife



For over three decades, Adam Sandler has been the king of all things comedy. And with the films like Happy Gilmore, 50 First Dates and the surprise Netflix hit You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, he's worked so many incredible people over the years. But there's one very special person who has always been by his side as he makes his way through Hollywood, and that is none other than his wife Jackie Titone.

Like many celebrity love stories, Adam and Jackie first met while working on the set of Big Daddy in 1999. Jackie actually plays the waitress that viewers see take Adam's character Sonny Koufax's drink order in the local sports bar.

Almost four years after Adam and Jackie first got together, they sealed the deal by tying the knot in June 2003. The couple married at Dick Clark's estate in Malibu, and they even had their dog Meatball show up in a black tuxedo jacket for the star-studded event.

getty images - Getty Images

Nick Goossen/AdamSandler.com - Getty Images

In 2023, Adam posted a sweet photo from their wedding celebrating their 20th anniversary. "Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your 'I do' was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day. Us. The kids. Let's keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always."

It wasn't long after that the duo expanded their family, welcoming daughters Sadie in May 2006 and Sunny in 2008.

Although the couple was busy taking care of their children, Adam didn't stop acting, but did make it more of a family affair: Jackie has appeared in so many of her husband's films (like Grown Ups and Hubie Halloween), and Sadie and Sunny have also made appearances. Their latest role includes You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

Bruce Glikas - Getty Images

When talking with AARP The Magazine in 2022, Adam revealed what he considers to be the "secret" to his long-lasting marriage. "Nobody wants to hear about Adam Sandler’s secret to marriage, but I guess here’s the secret: Jackie and I like spending time with each other. We try to make each other laugh, try to listen, try to include each other, try to support each other. We try our best — that’s all. And we don’t ever think of not being together. We always talk about our future together."

Awww!

