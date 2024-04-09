Adam Levine Laces Up White Celine Sneakers for SiriusXM Interview

Adam Levine slipped into a pair of bright white Celine low-top sneakers with gum soles for an appearance at SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Tuesday.

Adam Levine wears white Celine sneakers.

Levine has been known to be something of a “sneakerhead.” He regularly wears the various Air Jordan silhouettes and earlier this year, the Maroon 5 frontman was seen sporting Travis Scott’s coveted purple Jordan 4 collaboration. The crooner has also stepped out in classic Vans, Adidas’ Yeezy Boosts and Nike x Off-White collab sneakers.

Adam Levine visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on April 9, 2024. Getty Images

Levine’s crisp white Celine sneakers ($790) are crafted from supple calfskin with a perforated toebox and a beige suede trim. While covered by his black jeans, the low-top leather style also features a curvy green stripe detail that wraps around the heel counter and is stamped with the Celine signature in black lettering. The brand’s name is also displayed on the tongue tab and embossed on the external side of the shoe’s contrasting brown gum sole.

The House of Celine was founded by Céline Vipiana in 1945. Starting as a made-to-measure children’s store, the brand shifted into making clothes for women by 1960. Three years later, Celine would launch its first line of women’s shoes

Fast-forward to the late 1980s, and Bernard Arnault would acquire the brand in a deal worth about $540 million, making Celine part of Arnault’s luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Michael Kors was later appointed at the helm following Céline Vipiana’s death in 1997 — though it wasn’t until English fashion designer Phoebe Philo took over in 2008 that the French luxury brand really took off. Philo made Celine a household name with her elegant minimalist designs that served as a nod to the brand’s origins. After a hugely successful decade as creative director, Philo exited and Hedi Slimane (previously Dior Homme and Saint Laurent) stepped into the role.

