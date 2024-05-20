ACU grads sprout u-pick strawberry farm in Clyde
CLYDE, Texas — Owners of a growing strawberry farm are sharing their passion for agriculture with their new pick-your-own agritourism venture.
Fort Worth couple Ryan and Georgi Pleasant opened the fields of Pleasant Harvest Strawberry Farm, 6549 County Road 112 West, in April.
The couple met their freshman year at Abilene Christian University where they bonded over their humble upbringings in faith and agriculture.
Ryan, born and raised in Albany, grew up actively working in farming and ranching with his family. After receiving a degree in animal science, he knew he wanted to continue working within the industry.
The idea for a u-pick farm sprouted after seeing the success of similar farms near metropolitan areas, Ryan said.
Georgi jumped on board with Ryan's plan, and they started looking for property near Abilene.
"We have been wanting to move back to the area, especially since Ryan is from here," Georgi said. "We were blessed to find exactly what we wanted a couple miles outside of Abilene."
The couple purchased the 15-acre plot over two years ago and got to work getting the strawberries ready for spring harvest back in fall 2023.
"The thing we learned about planting strawberries is that it has to be done by hand," Ryan said.
They utilized equipment which prepared holes in the ground to speed up the hand planting of three varieties of strawberries and over 40,000 strawberry plants.
Ryan said their mission with establishing the strawberry farm was not only to continue their family's involvement with farming, but they wanted to provide a source for local and fresh fruit while also supporting organizations they were passionate about.
The Pleasants partnered with Mission Lazarus, a nonprofit Christian organization dedicated to helping people in third-world countries, by creating jobs for basket weavers and leather workers.
Visitors have the option of purchasing a red plastic bucket or a Mission Lazarus wicker basket to pick strawberries in the field.
In the farm store, Georgi and Ryan offer jam, made by Vam's Jams, which are made out of their harvested strawberries. They also offer cute T-shirts, caps and sweaters with the Pleasant Harvest brand designs and strawberry plants to take home and grow.
Although the end of the strawberry harvest season is coming soon, Pleasant Harvest Strawberry Farm has much to offer for families, couples and friends.
The farm is open only on weekends, so check the hours on the farm's Facebook page or website.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Pleasant Harvest Strawberry Farm sprouts u-pick agritourism in Clyde