Women in their 50s, 60s and 70s rave about this neck-firming cream — and it's down to $25

What is it?

One of the most effective ways to minimize unwanted signs of aging is to outsource the job to a game-changing moisturizer, and Activscience's Triple Firming Neck Cream does the trick because it's packed with dermatologist-approved goods. Even if you're doing everything right, like drinking plenty of water, eating well, getting lots of sleep, wearing SPF every day and removing your makeup before bedtime, time and gravity will catch up. And they'll bring their friends: crow's feet, a saggy double chin and a crepe-y décolleté. But this highly rated cream was formulated to target precisely those things — and it happens to be on sale for just $25 (down from $35).

Why is it a good deal?

When it comes to quality skin care these days, it's no rarity to drop hundreds of dollars depending on the brand, and professional procedures can cost thousands. That's why when we find a product with as many perfect ratings as this one has (over 9,000) for under 30 bucks, we take notice! We also love that it contains that powerhouse ingredient — retinol — to improve firmness, while also delivering hydration.

Why do I need this?

Activscience Triple Firming Neck Cream uses hydrolyzed collagen, hyaluronic acid, retinol and aloe — four of the most powerful anti-aging ingredients out there — to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, target a sagging neck and help diminish blemishes. It's a natural, vegan product made without any additives, preservatives, fragrances, chemicals or parabens, which makes it extra sweet.

Hyaluronic acid and collagen are what your body produces in the first place to retain moisture and give your skin that youthful plumpness you love. But eventually, the production of these natural nourishers slows down, and that's when your skin starts to change. Restoring these key ingredients to your epidermis is a crucial move. Over time, this energizing regimen can give you a glow that's undeniable and help restore elasticity where it's lacking.

Activscience Triple Firming Neck Cream also has a healthy dose of retinol, that stuff you probably remember using to treat acne. Well, it's also key to warding off fine lines and evening out skin tone because it stimulates collagen and blood vessel production. Aloe, a soothing balm that's as natural as it gets, creates a barrier that locks in hydration. The combo is a quadruple threat against aging skin.

We've giving our full-throated endorsement to this miracle worker. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

One very candid customer raved that this cream reduced sagging in her neck more than higher-end products, and even included before and after photos of the results. "I can hide my saggy boobs and my flappy underarms, but I can't wear a turtleneck in Alabama in the summer," she wrote. "I have been using the triple-neck-firming cream just over a week and already see results. I actually keep it on my desk at work and use it a few times throughout the day. If it continues to do what it has, I can't wait to see my neck in a month!"

People in their 50s, 60s and 70s rave about the results. "I am 52 years old and feel like I no longer have to hide my neck. It feels amazing!" said one reviewer. "The best," added a shopper who describes herself as a Black, 72-year-old female with super sensitive skin.

Still on the fence? Here's some other stuff to know: It's loaded with vitamin E and coconut, avocado and jojoba oils, which work in tandem with Activscience Triple Firming Neck Cream's main stars to hydrate and nourish skin (even if it's sensitive). Chamomile and antioxidants are cooling, calming and anti-inflammatory, while marine collagen has tightening and anti-aging properties.

A formerly skeptical reviewer said she saw results quickly: "I use it twice a day and have only been using it about two weeks and can see a huge difference. It retains the moisture like no other product I have tried, and this one is more reasonably priced."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

