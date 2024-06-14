Active Southern WV hosts youth climbing for all rock climbing seekers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Take a hike through Piney Creek Trails and you’ll stumble upon Active Southern West Virginia’s most recent adventure.

“I just love that Active has the equipment, has the people that want to do it and be here. They can actually bring kids out and let them experience something like this.” Hally, one of many rock climbing participants

Staff members and locals are now taking the climb in an effort to get kids and adults outside.

“It’s trying to remove barriers to physical activity for anyone who is ready to move. All of these things are things that we are doing to try and make West Virginia healthy.” Elizabeth Raney, Community Captain Coordinator for Active Southern WV

Kids across Raleigh County got the chance to take part. Trained coordinators got them suited and ready for the brief climb.

It wasn’t easy though, with some kids struggling with the rocks, grip, and even the heights.

For one participant, it was a matter of going from an indoor climbing venue to an outdoor one.

“You can’t really see the handles. Like indoors, you can see where to grab and stuff. But on rocks it’s a little more difficult.” Korie White, a rock climbing participant

No matter the difficulty, everyone had fun. And that’s what Active Southern West Virginia wants to incorporate: outdoor fun for the whole family.

With plenty of events scheduled this summer, staff members are excited for the next several months.

“It’s just a really unique way to interact with nature. Instead of just looking at these beautiful rock walls, you get to actually climb them and experience a challenge you wouldn’t get if you were just hiking.” Mitch Lehman, Rock Climbing Community Captain for Active Southern WV

