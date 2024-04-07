Active Southern West Virginia hits Lake Stephens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Active Southern West Virginia headed out onto Lake Stephens to get in some exercise.

The organization aims to get more people active in the community by having volunteers host different activities to encourage the community to come together. Community Captain Gregg Peters organized the canoe and kayak outing at Lake Stephens.

“Around these regions everybody does white water and I’d just like to get people into the other aspect of paddling,” said Peters.

Though only four people attended the event, they all took to the water in boats or on paddleboards for an active day. Peters says the organization has many different activities to choose from and that as the weather grows warmer more opportunities will come up.

