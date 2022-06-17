5 last-minute Father's Day gifts for the active dad

Quick! These last-minute Father's Day gifts are going fast. (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Whether he can't miss a day at the gym or is hoping to jumpstart a fitness regimen, Father's Day is a perfect occasion to gift Dad a fancy new tool to make exercising from home fun again.

Plenty of retailers currently have products in stock, but can't guarantee delivery in two days. Luckily, Academy Sports + Outdoors has the option to buy online and pick up in store. Academy also offers free 2-day shipping on orders over $25 with sign in.

We found five fitness must-haves, all on sale, that will make great last-minute gifts for the old man. Scroll on and act fast. Other gift givers are in a similar position and you want to beat them to the punch.

TRX Fit System Suspension Trainer

An on-the-go workout system for dads of all fitness levels. (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

The TRX suspension system supports up to 350 pounds of weight and, for those new to the system, it comes with a 30-day free trial to TRX Training Club. This can be set up at home, in a hotel room, at a park and anywhere else he likes to feel the burn. It all comes in a handy mesh bag.

"Great quality. Easy to use. Don’t let the simplicity fool you. This will give you a full workout," said a satisfied customer.

$75 $100 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Marcy Weight Bench Set

This simple machine can perform so many functions. (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

This weight bench features an excellent high-density seat and back pads. We also noticed leg developers so Dad can power through lower-body workouts and a 100-pound vinyl weight set.

Raved a reviewer: "I absolutely love this bench set! It helps me complete my workouts from the comfort of my own home while getting the same results as in the gym! 10/10 recommend."

$150 $190 at Academy sports + Outdoors

ProForm Sport Olympic Rack and Bench XT

This comes with a complimentary 30-day iFit subscription! (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Suitable for flat, incline and decline workouts, Pops can channel his inner body builder from the comfort of home. It holds a max weight of 610 pounds and boasts an adjustable safety spotter.

"The system is very sturdy and stable. Assembly was just under a hour, all parts needed were in the box, nothing missing. Very satisfied adding this to my arsenal of equipment for my home gym. Nothing negative to say," reports a buyer.

$180 $200 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

ProForm Cadence LT Treadmill with 30-day iFit Subscription

Dad can meet his cardio goals on his time. (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Signature ProShox cushioning provides comfortable runs and is compatible with iFit, a personal training program that gives him access to a vast library of live and on-demand video workouts. When finished, Dad can fold his treadmill deck up and out of the way.

"I absolutely love this treadmill," wrote a five-star reviewer. "It is perfect for the everyday walk/run routine that I need to do in order to get my cholesterol lowered."

$300 $400 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike

A great alternative if you don't have the means to splurge on an advanced exercise bike. (Photo: Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Features in this bike that Dad will love include a full-color LCD screen, a Bluetooth-enabled armband that tracks heart rate and a complimentary 1-year JRNY membership ($149 value) so he can select from tailored workouts. It's also compatible with Peloton and Zwift exercise apps.

"I did a lot of research before purchasing this bike. It was between this and the Bowflex (they are from the same company). But I loved this because I did not want the monitor, I just put my headphones in and ride. The seat is a little uncomfortable and takes some getting used to, but it's a quiet, sturdy ride and I absolutely love and enjoy my bike," wrote a workout enthusiast.

$800 $1,000 at Academy Sports + Outdoors

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

