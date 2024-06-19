ACT valedictorian to study psychiatry at UConn

WILLIMANTIC — Layla Edmiston, the valedictorian at EASTCONN’s Arts at the Capitol Theater, was very involved in the dance program during her time at the school.

The 17-year-old from Sterling has done much for the dance department by recruiting and participating in various shows.

She was a part of the yearbook club, climate and culture club, prom committee, student council and other clubs.

“I was in the student company and participated in DanceFest,” Edmiston said. “I’ve been in student dance companies since my sophomore year. Usually, you don’t get that until you’re an upperclassman, but I was fortunate enough to get it in my sophomore year, and I’m grateful for that.”

During her time at ACT, Edmiston said she participated in many shows and helped with recruitment.

“We called it the Windham County Tour, where we went to a lot of local schools, like Canterbury, Windham quite a bit,” Edmiston said. “We spent about three days traveling and dancing for the students. We did get some new dancers, finally.”

Edmiston said the school is involved in town events like Third Thursday, where they dance. The students were supposed to perform in May, but due to the weather, it was canceled.

Outside of school, Edmiston is a camp counselor in Sterling and said she wants a career where she can work with kids.

“I want to be a psychiatrist, but specifically for children, that’s like my long-term goal,” Edmiston said. “I am one of twelve siblings whose parents foster and adopt kids. Most of my siblings are fostered and adopted kids.”

Edmiston said her experience with most of her time with her siblings growing up had special needs is what led to her decision to pursue a future in psychiatry.

“My little sister had shaken baby syndrome and meningitis,” Edmiston said. “We didn’t get her until she was almost 5. Now, she has cerebral palsy, so she doesn’t walk or talk and is in a wheelchair. She is my favorite person in the world.”

Edmiston said she will be attending the University of Connecticut in the fall.