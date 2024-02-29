Acne Studios FW24 Delves Into Speed, Sheers and Sculpture

Acne Studios' Fall/Winter 24 collection was inspired by the fast woman. To Jonny Johansson, that meant elevated femininity juxtaposed with ruggedness, as seen with the ample use of edgier fabrics and striking silhouettes throughout the collection. From the industrial set design to the pulsating music, Acne Studios presents a collection that bows to a futuristic, high-speed female figure.

Where: The showcase took place in front of the "Chairs in Rubber," sculptures, which were two large sofa-like installations made by the Estonian artist, Villu Jaanisoo. The chairs were made entirely from recycled tires and encapsulate the FW24 collection's larger theme of sculpted and futuristic bodies.

Who: The star-studded guest list included Mia Khalifa, Emily Ratajkowski and Willow Smith.

See: Grounded in a mostly neutral color palette with pops of orange, green and blue, this season's eye candy were the silhouettes. From experimental, often slouchy, shoulders to cinched in wasits to oversized dramatic coats, every piece in the collection played with the feminine form. Sometimes, pieces were used to subvert traditional feminine shapes and other times, they were used to accentuate. Either way, the shapes across pieces were grounded in the collection's inspiration of a sculpted, futuristic and fast woman.

Touch: Skin-like shiny leather, chunky, molded knits, rust accentuated denim and sheepskin dominated the runway. Across pieces, the texture of the fabric jumped out, begging to be felt and held.



Taste: The showstoppers of this season's collection were the bags styled and held sideways by the models. Minimalist yet full of character, the collection offers a variety of bag sizes and shapes in various materials. Most notable were the "Bowlina" bag, shaped like a bowling bag and in various sizes, the "Multipocket Tool" bag that mimics a small and boxy toolkit, and the suede messenger bags with an enormous buckle at the front.