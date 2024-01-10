Achieve Your Goals With These Amazing Manifestation Quotes

[table-of-contents] stripped



If you’re looking for a bit of inspiration to help you achieve your goals, try reading manifestation quotes. These life quotes serve as powerful, positive affirmations and tools to turn your dreams into reality. Plus, some of these motivational quotes might even earn a spot on your 2024 vision board to help a successful and happy year come to fruition.

“Manifesting is the process of creating what you want by changing your patterns of thinking and attitude toward self-improvement,” Jeff Yoo, M.F.T., a psychotherapist at Moment of Clarity Mental Health Center previously explained in a discussion about how to manifest your goals. It may help you reshape your thinking, which influences the way we approach the world around us, the decisions we make, and our personal growth.

In addition to self-reflection via practices like journaling and meditating, browsing manifestation quotes from brilliant minds can help in your journey toward realizing what’s important to you and motivating you to go after the things you want.

From trailblazers like Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to poets and authors like Maya Angelou and Rumi, these powerful manifestation quotes are meant to inspire and help you get closer to realizing your dreams.

Manifestation quotes about love

“Beware of what you set your heart upon…for it shall surely be yours.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson “Do not feel lonely, the entire universe is inside you. Stop acting so small. You are the universe in ecstatic motion. Set your life on fire.” —Rumi “My heart might be bruised, but it will recover and become capable of seeing beauty of life once more. It’s happened before, it will happen again, I’m sure. When someone leaves, it’s because someone else is about to arrive—I’ll find love again.” —Paulo Coelho “The same light you see in others is shining within you, too.” —Morgan Harper Nichols “Tell yourself how wonderful you are, how great you are. Tell yourself how much you love yourself.” —Don Miguel Ruiz “Companionship, love, and support are everywhere and ever-present. They are the natural outflow of divinity. The greater our sense of primary divine connection, the more easily these beautiful life resources will be attracted into our existence.” —Donna Goddard “All love begins with the love within.” —Vironika Tugaleva “As you think, you travel, and as you love, you attract.” —Zen Proverb “⁠If you want to find love, planning won’t help. The secret is to resonate on the same frequency as it.” —Daniel Gumiero “Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get—only with what you are expecting to give—which is everything.” —Katharine Hepburn “Love yourself first and everything falls into line.” —Lucille Ball “Be the energy you want to attract.” —Unknown “Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time.” —Maya Angelou “If you are happy, you can give happiness. If you don’t love yourself and you are unhappy with yourself, you can’t give anything else but that.” —Giselle Bündchen “Love can only be found through the act of loving.” —Paulo Coelho

Manifestation quotes about happiness

“The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate.” —Oprah Winfrey “Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results.” —Willie Nelson “Joy is not in things; it is in us.” —Richard Wagner “Happiness depends upon ourselves.” —Aristotle “Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson “Very little is needed to make a happy life; it is all within yourself, in your way of thinking.” —Marcus Aurelius Antoninus “When your primary function is to be happy, then whatever comes to you is irrelevant. Happiness is your true manifestation.” —Gabrielle Bernstein “Thoughts become things—so choose the good ones!” —Mike Dooley “Action may not always bring happiness, but there is no happiness without action.” —William James “Your happiness will not come to you, it can only come from you.” —Ralph Marston “If you have a positive frame of mind, you can manifest positive things in your life.” —Alesha Dixon “Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” —Mahatma Gandhi “Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.” —Dalai Lama “Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give.” —Eleanor Roosevelt “I’m choosing happiness over suffering, I know I am. I’m making space for the unknown future to fill up my life with yet-to-come surprises.” —Elizabeth Gilbert “Change your thoughts and you change your world.” —Norman Vincent Peale

Manifestation quotes about hope

“Life isn’t about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself.” —George Bernard Shaw “The universe is not outside of you. Look inside yourself; everything that you want, you already are.” —Rumi “You already have within you everything you need to turn your dreams into reality.” —Wallace D. Wattles “If you dream it, you can do it.” —Walt Disney “Fully inhale your dream and completely exhale manifestation of it.” —T.F. Hodge “Know your magic, trust your magic, use your magic, and know that you are a manifestation of life’s magic.” —Rasheed Ogunlaru “A person is only limited by the thoughts he chooses.” —James Allen “When you are truly clear about what you want, the whole universe stands on tiptoe waiting to assist you in miraculous and amazing ways to manifest your dream or intention.” —Constance Arnold “If you want to change the world, start with yourself.” —Mahatma Gandhi “The secret of manifesting your dreams is believing that you already have them.” —Rhonda Byrne “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” —Winston Churchill “You cannot swim for new horizons until you have courage to lose sight of the shore.” —William Faulkner “You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.” —Pablo Neruda “The new dawn blooms as we free it. For there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.” —Amanda Gorman “Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” —Albert Einstein

Inspirational manifestation quotes

“Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it.” —Maya Angelou “Everything you want is out there waiting for you to ask. Everything you want also wants you. But you have to take action to get it.” —Jack Canfield “Your imagination is your preview of life’s coming attractions.” —Albert Einstein “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul.” —William Ernest Henley “Whatever you can do, or dream you can, begin it. Boldness has genius, power, and magic in it. Begin it now.” —Johann Wolfgang Von Goethe “Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand.” —Bob Proctor “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” —Henry David Thoreau “And, when you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it.” —Paulo Coelho “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.” —Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “You are the creator of your own destiny.” —Buddha “You can’t go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending.” —C.S Lewis “When you have a dream, you’ve got to grab it and never let go.” —Carol Burnett “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.” —Michael Altshuler “You define your own life. Don’t let other people write your script.” —Oprah Winfrey “As you think, you travel, and as you love, you attract.” —Zen Proverb

