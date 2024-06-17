Aces of Trades: Zoey Zickafoose was always drawn to creative pursuits

CHILLICOTHE – She found something “incredibly” fulfilling.

“I was always fascinated with art and history,” recalled Zoey Zickafoose. “I was a big dreamer and was naturally drawn to all sorts of creative pursuits. As I got a little bit older, I think the pressures of conforming to the ‘real world’ stunted my creativity and dreams before I realized it was possible to have a creative career. While I knew deep down I wanted to work creatively, I would have never guessed this is the route my life would have taken.”

Zoey Zickafoose does design and metalsmithing at Halfryal, a company she co-owns with Jordan Baxter.

Today, Zickafoose is co-owner, with Jordan Baxter, of Halfryal.

“I do the designing and most of the metalsmithing work with Halfryal,” Zickafoose explained. “We came up with the name Halfryal when we were looking at historical jewelry and gold and came across an old English gold coin called a Half Ryal that was minted in the 15th century right on the cusp between the medieval and early modern periods that really touched us. We liked the idea of being that bridge between the past and future. We wanted our designs to have nostalgia but still be contemporary so we thought the Half Ryal was a great symbol of that.”

Zickafoose grew up in Huntington Township, graduated from Huntington High School in 2012, then earned degrees in psychology and strategic communication from Ohio State in 2018.

“In college, I worked in the fashion industry,” she said. “I worked primarily in the public relations sector. I had it in my head that I needed to work in a ‘creative-adjacent’ role for job security purposes. During this time, I got to meet a lot of creatives who were actually making careers from their passions which was the first time I had ever seen this. Getting that exposure to designers, photographers, models, and artists was so inspiring and allowed me to consider a different route for myself for the first time.”

“After college, I worked in advertising,” she continued. “I knew almost instantly I couldn’t work a traditional 9-5 role for the rest of my life. When the pandemic hit, my best friend, Jordan Baxter, and I started thinking more seriously about what we wanted to do with our lives. We had always played around with the idea of starting our own business together. Even as kids, we had a natural knack for working well together. Together, we bring a range of skills to the table, each filling in the gaps for the other.”

“We had always talked about how if we started a business,” Zickafoose noted, “we wanted that to be an authentic expression for us both, and jewelry holds that special place in our hearts. Some of our strongest childhood memories revolve around exploring our grandmothers’ jewelry boxes, and seeing all the beautiful pieces they collected throughout the years.”

Baxter remembers it well.

“Zoey and I have been friends since we were 3,” said Baxter. “She’s always had such an incredibly gifted mind and it shows in her art. She’s dabbled in many different hobbies and crafts, and it seems her two focuses – photography and jewelry – allow her to express the depths of her creativeness. It was always obvious that she would grow up to be the type to work for herself and pave her own path. I know she is so capable, and I am excited to see where she leads her businesses.”

“I love trying something new and tinkering,” responded Zickafoose. “I’ve found jewelry is incredibly fulfilling to me. It feels good to reach a place of comfort and to see tangible growth. I think I needed to take this path. I’m so grateful for all of the opportunities I’ve had to learn and see what I really value in life.”

For more information about Halfryal, log on www.halfryal.com.

About the Series

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at gaznews@nncogannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Aces of Trades: Zoey Zickafoose does design and metalsmithing at Halfryal