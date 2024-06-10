Aces of Trades: Weldon's Ice Cream Factory is a long-time Millersport tradition

MILLERSPORT − It's no stretch to say Weldon's Ice Cream Factory is part of the Millersport fabric. Rudy Weldon started the business in 1930 at 2887 Canal Drive and it's still going strong.

Steven (left) and David Pierce, co-owners of Weldon's Ice Cream Factory, stand inside of the parlor at Weldon's Ice Cream Factory on June 3, 2024, in Millersport, Ohio.

It has remained in the family all these decades at his grandsons, David and Steve Pierce, now own the business. Steve Pierce runs the Weldon's ice cream truck that's found at numerous local events, like drag racing at National Trail Raceway in Hebron.

David Pierce runs the ice cream shop and still makes ice cream onsite the way his grandfather did in the 1930s. He uses some of the same vintage 1940's equipment to do so. He said he's made around 150 to 190 different flavors over the years.

"We make a lot of the flavors that are probably long and lost," David Pierce said. "Like a plain blueberry or plain strawberry or peach. Sometimes we get a little crazy with them. We turn some blueberry into blueberry cobbler or some peach cobbler. The salty turtle is my favorite. It's vanilla with some salted caramel, fudge and pecans."

Then there is the dirty turtle with chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla. Weldon's also has the normal flavors like mint chocolate chip, butter pecan and many more.

"Of course, the recipes have evolved," David Pierce said. "Some have, some haven't through the years. But we've pretty much stayed the same the way he (Weldon) made it."

The building once served as a hotel and David Pierce was born and raised in it and still lives in it.

"Along with four other brothers and sisters," he said. "They were raised here. And my mother's family, grandfather and grandmother, lived here and raised my aunts and uncles here as well as my mom."

While some of the ice cream recipes may have changed over the years, the inside of the building has not. David Pierce said his mother would not allow it.

"She would never let me change anything," he said. "And I get that now as I'm getting older. It's like stepping back in time. So most of the inside is still original. It's painstaking to keep the restoration going. It's just ongoing every year."

David Pierce said he enjoys his job.

"I do," he said. "It's fun. The people that we see here year after year is pretty traditional. And God willing, we'll stick around and see if we can make it to 100 (in 2030)."

Weldon's Ice Cream Factory is open from March 1 to Oct. 31 each year, depending on the weather. It stays open into November if the weather allows.

The business is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week, including holidays.

