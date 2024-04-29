Aces of Trades: Every day brings something new to Jackie Farley's job

COSHOCTON – Sometimes it’s just about sharing a smile.

“I grew up in a home watching my role models, my parents, Joe and Barb Smith,” recalled Jackie Farley. “They worked hard every day in their demanding careers, but somehow always managed to keep our home filled with laughter. I didn't know what I wanted to do when I grew up, besides being Rainbow Brite’s sidekick, but I knew I liked helping people and making them smile.”

Today, Farley is the general manager at Coshocton Village Inn & Suites.

“I wear many hats,” she explained. “Every day at my job is different. Some days I’m looking at the groom’s face as he sees his bride in her wedding dress for the first time walking down the aisle. Some days I get to high five a high school graduate at his graduation party or make a 5-year-old’s day by giving them a balloon on their birthday.

“Having a positive work environment is very important, especially in the hospitality industry,” she noted. “I work every day on becoming a better manager for my co-workers. They’re the reason for our success. They take pride in what they do and care about each guest’s experience. I truly appreciate everything they do for our establishment.”

Farley grew up in Coshocton and graduated from Coshocton High School in 2003, attended Malone University for three years for social work, then graduated from Bohecker Business College in 2010 with a paralegal degree.

“I’ve done every odd job,” she said, “sometimes two at a time, since I started working at 16 years old – from animal kennel worker, waitressing, secretary, apartment manager, housekeeper, retail etc. No matter what employment I held I enjoyed the human connection part of the job the most. I’ve been able to implement the knowledge I gained from my past diversified employment to become a better manager and human being. I learned patience, empathy, humbleness, and a strong work ethic are the keys to success in both.”

Farley started at Coshocton Village Inn & Suites in 2014.

“I fell in love with the environment and the opportunity to meet people from all over the world,” she said. “Jennifer Sigman saw something I didn’t see in myself at that time and promoted me to GM over the hotel. I’m very grateful as now I can’t imagine myself doing anything else.”

Jennifer Sigman is director of operations for C.P. Management Co., the management company over Coshocton Village Inn & Suites.

“Jackie was a true treasure to find 10 years ago,” assessed Sigman. “It’s been a pleasure to work with her, train her and watch her grow into the role as general manager. Jackie has that personality that always shines through and sets our guests and employees at ease. She truly cares about everyone and wants to ensure they’re happy."

“I live each day,” Farley responded, “giving each person I meet empathy, grace, and a smile as you never know what someone may be going through. This opportunity allows me to comfort families in times of sadness, celebrate important milestones, and accommodate travelers excited to experience the town that I grew up in and love.

“If I can make someone’s day a little easier/better/brighter, then I know I’m where I’m supposed to be,” she concluded.

Coshocton Village Inn & Suites is located at 115 N. Water St For more information, log on www.christopherhotels.com/coshocton-village-inn.

