Aces of Trades: Carroll's Jewelers manager marks a golden anniversary - and counting

It only took one interview − five decades ago.

“Like so many kids, I dreamed of being so many things,” recalled Marianne Brammell, “a teacher, a flight attendant, an engineer, a model. I was very tall and skinny. I never thought in a million years I would be in retail, let alone for over 50 years.”

Brammell has, in fact, spent more than 50 years at Carroll’s Jewelers.

“I started at Carroll’s in February 1973,” she said. “I’m manager of Carroll’s Jewelers. I’m responsible for the daily operations of our store. That includes sales, inventory control, scheduling and supporting my fabulous co-workers. They are the best. Working in a small business, we all support one another and work towards having a successful retail business.”

She also does the jewelry appraisals at Carroll’s and has accreditation as a registered jeweler.

Only took her two days to get the retail bug

Brammell was born and raised in Marion, graduated from Harding High School in 1972 and studied for a time at Ohio Northern.

“I went to ONU to study math but was really drawn to art history," she said. "I loved studying the history and techniques of famous artists.

“After leaving Ohio Northern, I needed a job and heard Carroll’s was hiring,” Brammell said. “I stopped in and was hired on the spot. After about two days, I fell in love with retail and especially selling jewelry.”

By the way, the name Carroll’s came about because the original owners were Harold and Althea Carroll. When Lowell Thurston purchased Carroll’s in 1975, he didn’t change the name because it was an established name in the Marion community.

'Model of dedication and loyalty'

“Throughout the 51 years Marianne has been employed at Carroll’s Jewelers, her talents and efforts have been an integral part of what makes Carroll’s what it is," Thurston said. "She is the model of dedication and loyalty and totally devoted to her job. She’s the familiar face that so many people are accustomed to seeing when they walk through the doors of our store. Familiar faces like Marianne’s create positive interactions, which in turn create return customers.”

“I truly love my job and really cannot believe it’s been 51 years,” Brammell responded. “So many of our customers have become friends. I love selling beautiful things, helping people and being a part of special events in my dear customers’ lives.

“Working in a small business as a wife, a mother and now a grandmother has been awesome,” she said. “Lowell is very supportive and has always stressed family first. I love my Carroll’s family, my customers, and the daily challenges that retail brings.”

Carroll’s Jewelers is located at 207 W. Center St. in Marion. For more information, call 740-383-4083 or visit carrollsonline.com.

