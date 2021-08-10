Game on! Save big on top-rated Acer gaming and computing gear at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon has slashed prices more than 30 percent on top-rated Acer gaming and computing products.

Whether you're in the market for a new laptop, backpack to carry all your gear, or huge monitor so you can see the action on a larger screen, there's a deal in here for everyone.

The Acer Chromebook 514 offers up the feel of a tablet with a built-in keyboard. It features a 14-inch Full HD display that’s great for watching YouTube videos and Netflix, plus it’s crisp for word processing and spreadsheet use. The laptop also boasts impressive battery life (up to 12 hours on a single charge) so it won’t die halfway through your workday. This Chromebook even features a Corning Gorilla touchpad for a slick, easy-to-use feel. "I left it on overnight and I still had a full battery the next morning," a five-star fan wrote in the reviews. "Definitely like a tablet with a keyboard, but it's so much better than any tablet I've used. ... Feels lightweight but sturdy at the same time."

All that gear has got to go somewhere. This Acer Predator Utility Gaming Backpack protects a laptop up to 17.3 inches. It features water-repellent fabric and a padded interior to keep your tech safe. A comfortable shoulder harness helps ensure you'll be comfortable while toting your stuff around. "One day it started raining while I was in the middle of the street, it took me around 5 minutes to get to my car and I was completely soaked, and so was the backpack, at least superficially," a five-star reviewer said. "In the inside, both computers were completely dry and even the side compartment (where I stored the mouse) was completely dry. The thing saved both my computers and the notebook with all my research notes. I basically owe it my life. ...Best backpack I have ever bought."

Laptop screen not cutting it for you? This Full HD Gaming Monitor offers 27 inches of HD viewing, so you can see even more detail while you game. It has a 144 hertz refresh rate and one millisecond response, to allow you to view the action, while it's happening. It also comes with a display port and two HDMI hookups. "Zero complaints so far, five months in," a satisfied customer said. "Monitor is absolutely gorgeous and I could never go back to 1080p. Will definitely be buying this again to replace my second monitor when I get a chance."

