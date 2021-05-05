Amazon shoppers are scooping up these AccuMed face masks—they're just $15 for 10

Refinery29

The wellness team at Refinery29 gets to try a ton of really great stuff. So we highlight some our favorite products each month — the things that were so useful or so cool, we couldn't stop using them.It's been an interesting month: Face mask restrictions are starting to lift, but we're definitely still in a pandemic, and our product picks reflect that dichotomy — we're still looking for ways to beat WFH aches and pains, but we're also reaching for the items we'll need while out and about this summer. Swipe through for this month's haul.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Life Elements CBD Bath Bomb"I started having back spasms this month, probably from sitting in my cutesy, not-totally-functional desk chair for way too long. My first instinct was to get in a hot bath, and although I thought this CBD bath bomb would give me some sort of weird body high, it actually helped relieve and dull my pain for the duration of my bath and a short while after. I used it one more time when I wasn't spasming, and felt like I turned my little Brooklyn bathroom into a spa. The scents are very luxurious, and the bomb itself releases a little flower, so you can have the ultimate (CBD) spa experience at home." —Leora Yashari, Senior News EditorLife Elements Life Elements CBD Bath Bombs, $, available at Life ElementsLifePro PowerUp Adjustable Weights Dumbbell Set "My gym has reopened, and while I've kept my membership, I don't know if I'll ever go back. I like working out at home, and with the pandemic-induced shortage of fitness equipment seemingly starting to come to an end, it's pretty easy to do so. These dumbbells have become critical to my at-home set-up. They can go from 2.5 pounds each to 15 pounds each with the push of a lever. I like them because they save space, and the plates feel very secure when they're 'on.'" — Mirel Zaman, Deputy Director of Lifestyle, Wellbeing, & Social IssuesLifePro LifePro PowerUp Adjustable Weights Dumbbells Set, $, available at AmazonRabbitAir A3 Ultra Quiet Air Purifier"I never would have thought I'd consider an air purifier a good investment purchase, but here we are. Yes, it's expensive. Yes, there are less costly air purifiers out there. I like this one, though, because it doesn't take up much space, it's the quietest I've ever used, and it really seems to make a difference; my room smells cleaner when it's on. I went for the plain black model, but it does come with artistic prints on the front, and an option to hang it on your wall, which is great for small spaces." — MZRabbit Air RabbiAir A3 Ultra Quiet Air Purifier, $, available at Rabbit AirTaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp"I moved into a new apartment last month that doesn't get a ton of natural light (we have around an hour of it each afternoon). So my boyfriend bought me a light therapy lamp as a gift. I've been turning it on every single day to add some extra bright light in my room while I work, and although I'm not sure if it's curing my sunlight deprivation just yet, it's definitely lifting the mood in my dungeon. I almost wish I had another one!" — Elizabeth Gulino, health & wellness writerTaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp, $, available at AmazonBodyGlide Anti-Chafe"Warm weather is dope. Chafing is not. Although I love summer and, really, any opportunity to break out my favorite shorts and sundresses, I dread the skin-on-skin rubbing. For me, it always strikes in the thigh area, especially on runs. That is, it did — until I found this nifty stick. It glides on easily like deodorant, and creates an invisible barrier that lasts for hours to prevent skin from getting irritated. It'll be a staple in my gym bag and purse (luckily, they make minis) until September." — Molly Longman, health & wellness writerBodyGlide BodyGlide, $, available at BodyGlideadidas Formotion Studio Two-Tone Bra & Leggings "Not gonna lie, when this bra-and-legging set arrived on my doorstep, it looked so small I thought it was more likely to fit an American Girl Doll than my Adult Woman Body. Luckily, the fabric — made from recycled materials — is super-stretchy. The compression tech-wear is flattering, comes in bright, splashy colors, and offers good amount of support for mild- to moderate-intensity workouts. I can't wait to sport the 'fit this summer." — ML Adidas adidas Formotion Studio Two-Tone Bra, $, available at AdidasLele Sadoughi Jet Pearl Face Mask & Headband Set "Although mask restrictions are starting to ease up outside, especially for vaccinated people, face coverings are still necessary in most indoor situations and in crowds. And this mask-and-headband set is totally chic. The pearl-embellished face covering has adjustable straps and a pocket for an optional filter. Meanwhile, the matching headband has subtle buttons by the ears that you can hook the mask onto. Worn together, they make for an incredibly stylish (and safe) combination." — ML Lele Sadoughi Lele Sadoughi Jet Pearl Face Mask And Headband Set, $, available at Lele SadoughiNike Yoga Luxe Strappy Tank"I am, admittedly, a sucker for anything in this specific shade of pistachio green, but what I really love about this camisole top is that its fabric is both cradling and super-breathable, so I've felt completely supported while getting really sweaty. I've worn it while practicing yoga, doing pilates, and while running, and it's been comfortable no matter the exercise. Plus, delicate as the straps are, they don't dig into my skin at all. (Note: This might not be the case for anyone with larger breasts than me, aka pretty much everyone.)" — Kristin Iversen, Director of Lifestyle, Wellbeing, & Social IssuesNike Nike Yoga Luxe Strappy Tank, $, available at NikeBarre3 Core Ball"In the Before Times, going to Barre3's West Village studio was one of my favorite ways to clear my mind and get my body moving. In an effort to ramp up my home workouts, I recently added a barre ball to my pilates and barre moves — and my glutes and thighs are already feeling the burn. Plus, it offers great tailbone support during core moves." — Karina Hoshikawa, Beauty & Wellness Market WriterBarre3 Core Ball - Orange, $, available at Barre3Huppy Toothpaste Tablets"I'm an admittedly late adopter to the toothpaste tab trend, but boy, am I happy to be here. I had many reservations about giving up the tube, but after one pop of these tiny tabs — I tried both the peppermint and charcoal mint varieties, both are excellent — I was hooked. Not only do I feel better about making a more conscious choice for the environment, but these left my mouth feeling fresher than any other oral care product I've tried." — KHHuppy Toothpaste Tablets, $, available at HuppyUO Stretch Strap"Real talk: I actually bought this as an impulse purchase to fulfill a free shipping minimum. That said (and one returned jacket later), it ended up being the true star of my UO haul. The price is right, and the multiple loops allow you to do everything from gentle stretches to intense targeting — trust me, this nifty strap is the best thing to ever happen to my perennially tight IT band." — KH UO Stretch Strap, $, available at Urban Outfitters