Academy surprises Fort Bliss military fathers with shopping sprees

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In honor of Father’s Day, Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised five servicemen, who are fathers, stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso with a $500 shopping spree.

Fort Bliss and Academy Sports Father’s Day Giveback. Photos taken by Academy Sports

Fort Bliss and Academy Sports Father’s Day Giveback. Photos taken by Academy Sports

Fort Bliss and Academy Sports Father’s Day Giveback. Photos taken by Academy Sports

Fort Bliss and Academy Sports Father’s Day Giveback. Photos taken by Academy Sports

Fort Bliss and Academy Sports Father’s Day Giveback. Photos taken by Academy Sports

Fort Bliss and Academy Sports Father’s Day Giveback. Photos taken by Academy Sports

The shopping spree was held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 11 at the Academy located at 801 S. Mesa Hills Dr.

Now through July 6, Academy is offering a 10 percent discount online and in-store to active service members, veterans and first responders.

For more information visit here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.