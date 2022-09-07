Amazon is having a massive one-day sale on planners, so you can get your life together

These planners are ready to help you get organized. (Photo: Amazon)

Getting organized is tough. And, while you can put plenty of events in your phone's calendar, sometimes it's more helpful to actually see everything laid out in one spot. Well, just for today, Amazon has slashed prices up to 40% off a range of academic planners to get you get your 2022-2023 in order. There's something in the mix for everyone — and these planners are so chic, you'll love carrying them around. There are a bunch of different planners on sale right now, but you definitely don't want to miss these.

Amazon Global Printed Products Global Printed Products Hardcover Academic Year 2022-2023 Planner $11 $19 Save $8 $11 at Amazon At 5.5 by 8 inches, this planner isn't huge, but it packs in a lot. Enjoy 14 months of organization, running from June 2022 through July 2023. A hard cover with a gorgeous marble design ensures that your planner won't rip.

"This planner is perfect for helping me to keep track of meetings and daily activities," said a five-star fan. "I especially like the stickers and bookmarks that come with this book to help me stay organized."

Amazon Global Printed Products Hardcover Academic Year 2022-2023 Planner $14 $23 Save $9 $14 at Amazon This 8.5 by 11- inch planner gives you plenty of room to get organized. Flip through two-page monthly spreads, followed by two-page weekly spreads, and enjoy an extra-strong hard cover with metal corner protectors to prevent fraying.

A happy customer raves, "love this planner, easy to keep track of everything... . The hardcover makes the biggest difference."

Amazon Global Printed Products Monthly & Weekly 2022-2023 Academic Planner $11 $19 Save $8 $11 at Amazon If you're looking for a more classic planner, this option is for you. The 8- by 10-inch planner has a solid cover and 14 months of planning pages. A water-resistant cover keeps your planner from getting ruined in the rain.

"This planner was exactly what I looking for and has enough room on the pages for everything," said a satisfied shopper.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

