The 'absurd' project to reintroduce snow at an abandoned Lake Como ski resort

Bellagio, ‘the Pearl of Lake Como’, is not a place that’s accustomed to conflict. Located at the apex of the Lariano Triangle, the pyramid-shaped promontory separating the two ‘arms’ of the Y-shaped lake, this Italian village has attracted illustrious visitors for centuries. Stendhal wrote of its “ravishing beauty.” Mark Twain praised it as “a paradise of tranquil repose.” But recently, a fierce debate over the future of tourism in the area has divided locals, threatening to disturb the famously-peaceful atmosphere.

At stake is a €5-million plan to redevelop the site of the former ski resort on Monte San Primo (1,682m), the highest peak on the peninsula, which has attracted the ire of an outspoken group of environmental activists. The planned development, funded by the Municipality of Bellagio in conjunction with neighbouring councils, the regional administration, and the Italian national government, includes refurbishing a derelict hotel, building a new car park and, most contentiously, creating a new beginner ski area.

But in an era of rising temperatures, spending on new ski infrastructure makes little sense, according to the activists. They point out that the existing lifts on Monte San Primo were forced to close over a decade ago, chiefly because of a lack of snow. Bringing together representatives from 33 organisations, including WWF and the influential Italian Alpine Club, their umbrella group, which has adopted the name “Let’s Save Monte San Primo” has organised several protests, attracting hundreds of attendees. The row has even threatened to drag in the area’s most illustrious 21st-century visitor.

Protest group Let's Save Monte San Primo went as far as writing an open letter to Lake Como resident George Clooney - Let's Save Monte San Primo

“We wrote George Clooney an open letter,” said Roberto Fumagalli, one of the group’s leaders. They weren’t really expecting a response, he said. “But we know he cares about environmental issues, and he would be able to see Monte San Primo from his lakeside villa.” So far, the famously inscrutable star has kept his counsel. But Fumagalli, a sparkly-eyed 55 year old, who’s visibly amused by the idea of Hollywood royalty joining the cause, remains undeterred.



“The whole project is absurd,” he argued, as we shared a pot of tea with his colleague Mariangela Riva, 63, outside La Baita, a busy restaurant at the bottom of the old slopes. “It doesn’t take into account either global warming or the impact on the local environment, which is quite delicate”. Riva, an official in the local branch of the Alpine Club, explained that the main problem was the altitude.

At just 1,100m above sea level, the proposed new ski area would be heavily reliant on artificial snow. But even the latest-model snow cannons require huge amounts of energy to run – using around 10 times as much energy as a domestic oven, as well as up to 10 litres of water a second. “They plan to dig out an artificial lake to gather the water,” said Fumagalli, a move which he says would fundamentally alter the landscape.

Roberto Fumagall (left) and Mariangela Riva (right) are driving forces of Let’s Save Monte San Primo - Tristan Kennedy

“It doesn’t make sense environmentally or economically,” said Riva, especially as there are lots of other, higher, ski resorts nearby. Instead of a new car park, she said, they want to see investment in public transport to bring people up from Bellagio. Instead of new ski lifts, they’d like to see money spent on restoring the area’s walking trails.

“Monte San Primo used to be a really snowy area,” Fumagalli said. But given the current conditions, he can’t see how this new project will ever pay for itself, and worries that the proposed ‘magic carpet’ lift will prove to be a costly white elephant.

As I followed the pair of them past the torn remains of an old piste map, and out onto the meadow where the ski slopes used to be, it was easy to understand their concerns. Pulleys dangled uselessly from the cables of disused draglifts. Plants grew where turnstiles once turned. Against the wall of the shuttered base station lay the rusting hulk of a snowcat, its stationary caterpillar tracks and fading blue plough looking strangely powerless among the weeds. Further up the hill, the point where the new ski area is planned was marked by a sorry-looking wooden shack that said “bar,” and a solitary, abandoned snow cannon.

The planned new ski area is marked by a sorry-looking wooden 'bar' and an abandoned snow cannon - Tristan Kennedy

Such sights have become increasingly common throughout Italy in recent years. A landmark report published last March by Legambiente, the country’s leading environmental NGO, identified 249 abandoned lifts scattered across Italy, plus 138 more that had been “temporarily” closed for at least one winter. “And then there are those that are still standing only because they’re supported with public money,” Vanda Bonardo, the report’s lead author told me. “That’s our money, and it doesn’t make much sense if they have no future.”

Meanwhile, even those resorts that remain profitable are increasingly reliant on snow cannons, she said. “90 percent of pistes in Italy are now covered by artificial snow,” Bonardo explained.

Legambiente identified 249 abandoned lifts scattered across Italy - Tristan Kennedy

Despite these bleak statistics, however, the plan to bring skiing back to Monte San Primo has its backers. I stayed the night at the cosy Hotel Genzianella, where the 70-year-old proprietor Giuseppe Tomba, a genial Jim Broadbent lookalike, had little truck with “those so-called environmentalists.”

“Hear them speak and you’d think the planners are all evil, but it’s not as if anyone will make lots of money out of this,” he said. Far from some unaccountable multinational corporation trying to muscle in, he pointed out that “31 councils voted in favour, and the people on these councils are all democratically elected”.

Having worked as a ski instructor before he bought the hotel in 1972, Tomba remembered the days when there were “queues of cars, and 1,000 people in a day” at Monte San Primo. “Of course those years are gone,” he said, “but this is the first time we’ve ever been offered public investment. We should say yes.”

In its heyday, the slopes of Monte San Primo would attract some 1,000 skiers per day

Down in the Bellagio town hall, Carlo Frigerio, from the office of public works, sighed when I mentioned the controversy. “Honestly, I think there’s a lot of misunderstandings around this project,” he said. He argued that the magic carpet lifts, “which don’t require any earthworks,” could easily be moved if they weren’t used, and that the artificial lake would serve multiple purposes, providing a useful reservoir in a zone that has suffered summer water shortages in the past.

He admitted that the snow cannons could only work “temperature permitting,” but claimed that “some of what ‘Let’s Save Monte San Primo’ are saying is based on false assumptions.” Crucially, he said that the project wasn’t finalised, and the planners would be open to improvements. As a keen ski tourer, who “goes from the office straight to Monte San Primo” whenever there is snow, he was all for the investment in trails. “I actually find their name a bit offensive,” he said, “because I’m the first person who wants to save Monte San Primo.”



Whichever side of the debate they fell on, everyone concerned could see that Monte San Primo would never be the ski resort it once was. But I left Frigerio’s office feeling that perhaps the differences in opinion between the two sides were smaller than either thought – and that a peaceful resolution might yet be possible.

What do the locals say?

Should Monte San Primo reopen to skiers? Here’s what locals have to say...

Marco Elli

Marco Elli

“I used to ski here, 40 years ago, but it doesn’t make a lot of sense to bring it back. It is a great place to come mountain biking though.”

Valentina Trasa & Alessandro D’Intino

Valentina Trasa & Alessandro D’Intino

“I’m not an expert,” says Valentina, “but I think it would be good to offer something new here in winter. At the moment we have three months that are basically dead for tourism.”

Paulo Riva & Lorenzo Sala

Paulo Riva & Lorenzo Sala

“It’s not cold enough often enough for skiing to work here,” says Lorenzo. “But it is beautiful. This might sound morbid, but I want my ashes scattered on Monte San Primo when the time comes.”

Fabrizio Vilardo

Fabrizio Vilardo

“Skiing here sounds a bit far-fetched. But I’m a restaurateur, and I was idly wondering if one of these old buildings would make a cool restaurant.”

Should abandoned ski resorts be given the opportunity to redevelop themselves or is it more damaging to the environment?

