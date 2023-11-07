Absolutely Hysterical Tweets By Parents

TechCrunch

OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.