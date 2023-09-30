The Absolute Best Way To Store Caramel Apples

As the leaves transform into a vibrant tapestry of reds and oranges, the scent of pumpkin spice fills the air. But for many, the true hallmark of fall is the delightful caramel apple. Whether enjoyed at festive gatherings, snacking while wandering through a local fair, or as a Halloween treat, caramel apples are an iconic symbol of autumn. Their crispy, juicy, and slightly tart exterior beautifully contrasts with the luscious, gooey layer of sweet caramel that envelops them. However, keeping these delectable creations fresh can be a challenge, especially if you're planning to savor them for more than just a few days.

That's where a simple yet remarkably effective trick comes into play -- storing your caramel apples in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This method ensures that these seasonal treasures remain crunchy, flavorful, and ready to delight your taste buds for up to three weeks.

Storing caramel apples in the refrigerator might not be the first thought that crosses your mind when you bring home these delectable treats. However, it is a method that can work wonders in preserving their freshness. The key to success lies in understanding the foes that threaten to turn your caramel apple into a disappointment: heat and pests.

Read more: 30 Healthy Snack Ideas That Won't Ruin Your Diet

Keep Them Cool

candy apples in refrigerator - Lisa Buchanan/Shutterstock

Refrigeration provides a cool and consistent environment that protects your caramel apples from the damaging effects of heat. The lower temperature slows down enzymatic reactions, which means your apples stay crisp and juicy for an extended period. Unlike room temperature storage, where heat can cause the caramel to melt and become sticky, the refrigerator keeps that rich, gooey layer perfectly intact.

The refrigerator also helps keep pests at bay. Fruit flies and other unwelcome critters can't resist the sweet aroma of caramel-covered apples. What's more, caramel apples are a breeding ground for listeria due to the moisture trapped between the caramel and the apple. Refrigeration helps to slow the growth of the harmful bacteria.

To store the apples, simply place them in an airtight container like Tupperware and use wax paper to separate them so they don't become fused together. When you're ready to eat one, take it out of the refrigerator an hour or two before you plan on eating so that the apple can return to room temperature. Caramel apples straight from the refrigerator can be hard to masticate due to the chilled coating.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.