The Absolute Best Camping Gadgets, Tested by Outdoor Editors

Only a few short decades ago, camping was a whole different animal. Most campers looking to "rough it" hoofed it into the woods under their own power, wearing all cotton clothes and weather-beaten leather boots. They sat on rocks around campfires they built by hand using old-school methods passed down from their ancestors.

But this isn't that time—not even close. We're living in a golden age of high-tech outdoor gear. We're talking next-gen camping gadgets to help us stay drier, warmer, and more comfortable almost indefinitely. We can binge-stream any Netflix series on a 12-inch waterproof tablet via 5G Wi-Fi from the middle of nowhere, while relaxing on a heated seat around a raging campfire that took us less than a minute to build. In the morning, we can plug our electric griddle into a portable solar generator, and fire up fresh pancakes and omelets while checking our TikTok follower count. This is truly different times, my friends.

We're living in the 21st century and "roughing it" has never felt so luxurious. So, our outdoor-loving editors and writers wanted to find the gadgets that make camping easier, better, and more enjoyable. We reviewed hundreds of products and cool tech gadgets over the last year, and these are some of the very best camping gadgets of 2023.

Comfort

Outdoors Topside Heated Blanket

There's nothing better on a cool night in the mountains or at the beach than slipping into a nice warm camping blanket. Even better? This electric version that works with any 12V (car) outlet or portable power station.

Luci Solar String Lights + Power Hub

Nothing elevates your campsite vibe like a healthy dose of twinkle lights. MPowerd's Luci Solar String Lights run off the sun, so you never really have to think about plugging them in. Just string 'em up and relax.

Downclime Alpine Sleeping Bag

This next-level sleeping bag is designed to pair perfectly with Eddie Bauer's Alpine Park for the perfect, ultra-warm, ultra-lightweight four-season sleep system.

Chair

Upgrade your campfire sit with this deluxe camp chair from Cliq. It sets up in seconds with little more than the flick of your wrist. Plus, it's lightweight, yet supports up to 300 pounds.

Everywhere Mat

The Everywhere Mat is designed to go—wait for it—everywhere. It's a rugged, yet handsome outdoor mat that's soft on the top with a waterproof underside that works on dirt, sand, and every surface in between.

SwitchTable

Who says you can't take a proper dining room table and chairs camping? Oru Kayak's all-new Oru Camp Collection includes legit home-style furniture that packs flat enough to tote along just about anywhere.

Portable Vehicle Awning

Add more than 70 square feet of protected outdoor living space to your car camping setup with MoonShade's easy-to-pitch vehicle awning. Take that, rain!

Low Loveseat

Solo camp chairs can feel a little lonely. Cozy up with your significant other (or dog or favorite wilderness critter) on this portable outdoor sofa.

The Lantern

Balmuda's simply named Lantern brings a dash of retro modern cool to any campsite. The rechargeable LED light glows from amber to bright white, so you can dial in your perfect level of campfire cozy.

Landroamer Parka

Serious (winter) weather demands serious outerwear. The Landroamer Parka is waterproof, insanely warm, and packed with pockets making it the perfect campside chore coat.

Handwoven Hanging Chair

There are camping hammocks, and then there's Yellow Leaf's Hanging Chair. It's lightweight, buttery soft, and pairs perfectly with the brand's Vista—a portable hammock swing that adds a dash of relaxed luxury to any campsite.

GO Personal Camp Seat Heater

Few things can ruin a night of camping like a cold butt. This seat heater solves that problem, ensuring your backside is as toasty as your front while chilling by the fire.

Stretchdown Quilt

As durable, cozy, and toasty warm as a premium sleeping bag but with all the versatility and functionality of a good poncho, this quilt might just replace all your favorite camping blankets.

Tech

X1500 Portable Power Station

If you like your camping with all the tech comforts of home, Deeno's X1500 packs 1,000Wh of power, so you can keep your phone, laptop, drone, and mini-fridge humming in the frontcountry.

Barnacle Pro Bluetooth Speaker

Take your tunes anywhere with this ultra-compact, waterproof, wireless outdoor speaker. It suction cups to just about anything, and even floats in case your camping trip gets a little wetter than you expected.

Hyperboom Portable Bluetooth Speaker

If you like to seriously bring the party, Ultimate Ears' aptly named Hyperboom is one of the loudest, bassiest portable bluetooth speakers on the market. Plus, it's water-resistant making it perfect for camp-side jammin'.

Wave 2 Portable Air Conditioner

Keep your cool (literally) with this go-anywhere, battery-powered portable air conditioner. The 4,000-BTU output is more than enough to keep your tent or vehicle cool while camping in the summer heat.

Approach Solar Charger

For ultimate, go-anywhere power, the Approach Solar Charger delivers up to 21 watts of power in full sun. The best part: It packs down ridiculously small and flat when you're ready to break camp.

Skylight

For setting up camp after dark or helping you keep an eye out for wandering Yeti, you need serious light. Goal Zero's telescoping Skylight blasts an eye-popping 6,000 lumens, illuminating up to 300 feet around your site.

Campfire

Redwood Fire Pit

For the ultimate in campfire convenience, Camp Chef's Redwood Fire Pit delivers push-button, propane-powered fire-making on demand.

Pocket Bellows

This deceptively simple camping gadget is like a collapsible metal straw for delivering puffs of air directly to the base of your fire. It's the single best fire-starting gadget under $20 we've ever used.

Folding Torch

If you want serious fire-starting power, Snow Peak's Folding Torch is like a mini flamethrower that hooks to any standard camp fuel canister and is strong enough to light even the dampest wood.

Flat Packer Outdoor BBQ Charcoal Grill and Wood Firepit

Leave the bulky dryer-drum-sized stainless steel fire pit at home. This charcoal grill and wood fire pit packs down almost completely flat, yet sets up to full-size in less than a minute.

3-in-1 Fire Pit Tool

It chops, it hooks, it pokes. This 3-in-1 tool is like an entire set of fireplace tools in one clever (and badass-looking) device.

Kitchen

MultiBev Water Bottle & Travel Cup

This cleverly designed gadget is one part insulated water bottle and one part travel sippy cup for toting your favorite hot beverage around the campfire.

55-Quart Rolling Cooler

Unlike any other camping cooler we've seen, BrüTank keeps all your favorite drinks and snacks cold. But the built-in pitcher lets you top up your beverage without even opening the lid.

Tempo Cooler Bundle

Instead of a mountain of ice, this next-gen cooler relies on smart, vacuum-insulated technology. So it's lighter and keeps everything cooler for longer, all without ice. Seriously.

Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven

Just because you're roughing it doesn't mean you have to go without a good wood-fired pie. The Roccbox Outdoor Pizza Oven puts out chef-quality wood- and gas-fired pizzas in a portable, camp-friendly package.

JAVA Coffee Grinder

You might have to leave your fancy burr grinder at home while camping, but this manual handheld model gets the job done every bit as well. And it looks damn good doing it too.

Disco Series Camp Kitchen System

This one-of-a-kind modular outdoor kitchen system defies description. It telescopes to whatever height you need, it runs on both gas and wood, and it packs down ridiculously small when you're done with your cook.

GO Hydration Water Faucet

Maybe you can't have "running water" in the woods, but Dometic's battery-powered Go Hydration Water Faucet is the next best thing. Just hook it up to any bottled water source and you're ready to wash, rinse, or hydrate.

Lite Plus Stove System

For backcountry adventures or frontcountry camps where a full-sized stove isn't necessary, this ultra-compact backpacking stove is the perfect size.

Health & Safety

X7 Jump Starter with Air Compressor

No one wants to cap off their camping trip with a flat tire or a dead car battery. Prepare for either with this compact, all-in-one jump starter and air compressor.

Peak Series Solo Personal Water Filter

If you like your camping far, far off the beaten path, head out prepared with this pocketable personal water filter. You'll never be without fresh, clean drinking water.

First Aid Plus

Ditch your basic $10 first aid kit for this comprehensive alternative that's designed for serious outdoor emergencies.

Evo S Portable Composting Toilet

Skip the old-school "digging a cat hole" camp bathroom strategy, and upgrade to this simple, comfortable alternative that feels almost like pooping in your fancy toilet at home (sans the heated seat).

Stake Out Camping Multi-Tool

One multi-tool to rule them all, the Stake Out boasts 11 of the most common and useful tools that campers need to make, maintain, and break camp like a pro.

Helio Pressure Shower

Just because you're roughing it doesn't mean you can't take a proper shower like a human being. Nemo's Helio is a portable camp-friendly shower designed to give you a decent, pressurized hose-down wherever you need it.

Portable Travel Washlet

Keeping your nether regions fresh while camping can be a challenge. Toto makes it a little easier with this portable, handheld travel bidet.

