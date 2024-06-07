ABQ BioPark holding 30th birthday bash for June the giraffe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A giraffee at the Albuquerque BioPark is about to turn 30 years old and the BioPark has a big birthday bash planned. June is the oldest reticulated giraffe at the zoo and her 30th birthday is significant because the median age for a female of her species is around 20 years. In fact, it’s believed June is the fifth oldest female reticulated giraffe in North America.

To celebrate her big day, the BioPark will host a celebration on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All of her herd mates will be in attendance as well.

