ABQ BioPark elephant celebrates 50th birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One animal at the Albuquerque BioPark checked off a huge milestone on Sunday!

Alice, the Asian Elephant, celebrated her 50th birthday, surpassing the median life expectancy.

Her age is remarkable because most elephants only live to be about 48.

The elephants like to go on long walks around their habitat and partake in water aerobics, especially during the long, hot summer months.

