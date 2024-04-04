Abingdon Farmers Market begins Saturday with over 80 vendors, storytime and more
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Farmers Market will begin its 2024 season on Saturday, April 6, at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion, the market said in a release.
This year’s market will have new hours and events, and have over 80 vendors. The event dates and times are below, provided by the release:
THE SPRING/FALL MARKET
Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until October 26
Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until September 24
Bristol’s State Street Farmer’s Market accepting applications
LIBRARY STORYTIME at 4:30 p.m. (Hosted by the Washington County, Va. Library)
April 2- Fruits and Veggies
May 7- Flowers and Bees (Mother’s Day)
June 4- Farm Animals (Father’s Day)
July 2- USA
August 6- Back to School
September 3- SWVA/Appalachia
THE HOLIDAY MARKET- November 2 through December 21
Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon
THE WINTER MARKET- January, February, March
1st and 3rd Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon
Virginia Fresh Match will match SNAP/EBT purchases up to $50. Visit the Market Information Tent for more information.
The Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion is located at 100 Remsburg Drive. Go to the Abingdon Farmer’s Market’s Facebook page to preorder from vendors or for more information.
Any questions about this year’s market can be emailed to abingdonmarket@gmail.com or call David McLeish at (276)-698-1434.
