Abingdon Farmers Market begins Saturday with over 80 vendors, storytime and more

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Abingdon Farmers Market will begin its 2024 season on Saturday, April 6, at the Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion, the market said in a release.

This year’s market will have new hours and events, and have over 80 vendors. The event dates and times are below, provided by the release:

THE SPRING/FALL MARKET

Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon until October 26

Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until September 24

Bristol’s State Street Farmer’s Market accepting applications

LIBRARY STORYTIME at 4:30 p.m. (Hosted by the Washington County, Va. Library)

April 2- Fruits and Veggies

May 7- Flowers and Bees (Mother’s Day)

June 4- Farm Animals (Father’s Day)

July 2- USA

August 6- Back to School

September 3- SWVA/Appalachia

THE HOLIDAY MARKET- November 2 through December 21

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon

THE WINTER MARKET- January, February, March

1st and 3rd Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon

Virginia Fresh Match will match SNAP/EBT purchases up to $50. Visit the Market Information Tent for more information.

The Abingdon Farmers Market Pavilion is located at 100 Remsburg Drive. Go to the Abingdon Farmer’s Market’s Facebook page to preorder from vendors or for more information.

Any questions about this year’s market can be emailed to abingdonmarket@gmail.com or call David McLeish at (276)-698-1434.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.