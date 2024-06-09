Abilene State Park celebrates 90 years of outdoor fun, education

Not a campsite was left last weekend at Abilene State Park. Families and other campers celebrated the park's 90th birthday in the only appropriate way — by learning about the natural area in which the park lives.

The Big Country chapter of the Texas Master Naturalists was on hand with examples ranging from the gorgeous to the somewhat-grisly on June 1. Butterflies, insects and other tiny critters could be examined under microscopes while nearby on a table rested the skulls belonging to many of the larger animals inhabiting the region.

Visitors walk past the pool house at Abilene State Park June 1. The courtyard of the New Deal-era building is also where dances are regularly held.

Nearby, Marsha Ballard and Mary Haney wowed kids and their parents by creating clouds in a bottle using a bicycle pump and a bit of rubbing alcohol. A child would pump the air into the bottle, pressurizing it, and everyone would jump when Ballard pulled the cork out and the condensation from the subsequent "Pop!" left the bottle's interior indeed cloudy.

Master naturalists Marsha Ballard (left) and Mary Haney create a cloud inside an otherwise-empty soda bottle at Abilene State Park June 1. The park celebrated its 90th birthday with games and educational activities.

Farther away from the park's swimming pool, which sadly is closed again for the summer and in need of repair, others learned archery under the tutelage of park rangers, or sampled the offerings from dutch oven cooking enthusiasts.

Jonathan Rogers demonstrates how to use a bow and arrow at Abilene State Park June 1. The park celebrated its 90th birthday with games and activities.

The park will have a host of evening activities over the summer, including star parties and naturalist hikes. Visit txmn.org/bc/ for more information.

